Virgin Coconut Oil – Like Mother’s Milk

by · November 7, 2014

Tags:

You may also like...

7 Responses

  1. chris rumble says:
    January 21, 2016 at 6:09 pm

    am producing distilled omega 3 s from fish oil would like to offer coconut oil

    Reply
  2. seo bristol says:
    December 8, 2014 at 6:31 pm

    Can you use blog sites for inbound links? I got told they work well but
    can’t tell if they are still good
    Added this to wall, very good

    Reply
  3. Yahoo says:
    December 7, 2014 at 7:54 pm

    Thankfulness to my father who stated to me on the topic of this blog, this weblog is truly awesome.

    Reply
  4. humbert patrick says:
    November 8, 2014 at 10:12 pm

    We live on an attoll and coconuts are an essential part of our diet I want to stop buying crap oil but i do not know how to press coconut to get oil except by hand for poisson crue or coffee…and it is coconut milk and not oil. Where can we get a quality hand press that does not rust and how do we separate water and oil if not by freezing…???
    Thanks
    Pa u

    Reply
    • Moderator says:
      November 9, 2014 at 10:50 pm

      According to one of the producers of organic coconut oil, here is how the virgin coconut oil is made:

      Fresh Coconut meat is shredded and then the water from inside the coconuts is added to make the coconut milk (wet-milled). The coconut milk is then allowed to sit for about half a day, while the oil naturally separates from the heavier water. The oil is then lightly heated for a short time and filtered from the curds (coconut solids).

      Note 1: A fine hand held grater/shredder should do – if you want to make only a small quantity at a time. There are many electrical ones available online – Make sure to do your own research.

      Note 2: Make sure to start with “Fresh and Organic” coconuts, not with the dried ones.

      Note 2: High temperature production process destroys most of the immune boosting, antiseptic and anti-fungus properties of the coconut oil.

      You can also buy the ‘cold-pressed extracted’ or ‘filtered from the fermented coconut-milk’ coconut oil online. There are quite a few sources in the US, including the “tropicaltraditions.com” and “wildernessfamilynaturals.com”.

      Reply
  5. Debra says:
    November 8, 2014 at 4:43 pm

    I am interested in the article on coconut oil. I am just wondering who wrote it and what the source of the research done was etc…

    Can you please provide me more on the basis upon which the article was written?

    Thank you for your time.

    Reply
  1. Coconut Oil = Mother’s milk !!! YES – Modern Old
    August 11, 2016

    […] Resources :Omega 3 in coconut oil , Virgin Coconut oil […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

NewsScouter2

 

Links to Interesting Reads:
Pk02