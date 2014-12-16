China’s Accession to The Throne: And, Prospects of Coup d’etat
P r e f a c e
When the already existing and thriving ‘Old World’ of America was discovered by the ‘New Empire’ of the ‘New Europe’, The Empire got the idea; its Seat of Power must be relocated to America, away form the continuous factional turmoils and strifes and the generational loyalties and animosities of the old principalities.
Plans were put into action, Spaniards’ hinds were kicked out from the North America and the British Crown took over. Then, at the appropriate time, the United States of America was carved away from the British Crown, giving it an independent status. Canada was left out of the Republic of the United States of America to afford a special sanctuary to The Empire and its banking sector. The US has since been the Seat of Power of The Old Empire.
For more than two hundred years the United States served The Empire well, fulfilling all its whims and satisfying its lust for blood.
Toward the end of twentieth centuries, the world started reshaping itself again – most in response to The Empire’s insatiable greed and its spewing of strifes, disruptions and carnages all over the world. As The US was getting exhausted and turning into ashes in its own fire of hate, China was emerging as the New Powerhouse on the global stage.
The Empire has made its decision again; China is going to be The New Seat of The Empire, and The United States has to submit and surrender.
The Empire’s Plans have been in motion since 1980s and moving forward rapidly without any glitch. The US, and the entire Europe for that matter, is being systematically uprooted and dismantled.
In terms of Science, Technology, Manufacturing prowess, and the Industrial Base, China is already what US was in 1970s, and many times more. Its manufacturing and industrial base is already larger than that of the rest of the world combined. In terms of the Purchasing Power Parity – which is the measure of a country’s economy in real terms, China’s GDP is already more than THREE TIMES that of the US.
China is the only country in the world which deflates and hides its actual production, growth, and scientific and technological prowess – so that not to attract unwanted attention. But, now the time has come for it to start discarding its veils and start exerting its power – The New Empire is ready to merge with the Old Empire.
And, there is no place for the Unites States of America in the New World – It has to go. The easiest way to accomplish this objective is to disintegrate it and divide it into several Independent Countries – a series of “Shocks”, produced by the apparatus of The Empire, will provide the catalyst for it. If the indicators are correct, we must not be far away from the systemic “breakdown” and disintegration of the Union.
There must absolutely be NO challenge to the New Empire, China. Japan has already been destroyed, Russia has been delivered into the loving arms of China (you may want to read Russia: Herded Into The Loving Arms of China). The next one to go would be India. India, despite all its pretense of a “stable country”, is ready to burst from the seams – broiling in inter cast, inter religious, and inter class hate and internal turmoils, it will burst into a multitude of independent regions – all on course to perpetual wars between the warring factions and states.
China’s rule will be absolute. The Empire will survive and thrive, though under the Chinese robe.
China in Perspective
It has been a Long March for China. Since the era of Mao Zedong, China has come a long way. From the most backward nation on the planet, it has emerged as the dominate industrial and economic power on the planet.
The present day China is the result of the sacrifices of millions of people of the previous generation who died working hard for a better future for their children. China is now a nation of Billionaires and Powerful Families who have aligned themselves with the Old Empire to form the New Empire.
And, there are many in China itself who not happy with it. It is very essential for all of us to investigate, analyze, and understand what is going on deep inside the China – And, in particular, what path it had taken to arrive here.
China: The Era of Mao Zedong
In the early 1950s China was in a shamble – a country devastated by the wars, occupations, and sanctions. There were virtually no manufacturing, no industrial base, no service sector, and no institutions of technical and higher education. Agricultural production was not enough to feed its population, and, as a result, millions were dying due to famine and starvation.
China had the most ruinous inflation in modern world history. It had a vast criminal underworld of gangsters and secret societies, and almost 90 million opium addicts – thanks to the Old Empire.
For women, it was a living hell: they had no rights – Child brides were widespread social practices and Prostitution was rampant in the cities.
On the economy side, the country had virtually no trading with any country – as there was nothing to trade with. It was a dire and bleak outlook for a country.
On the treasury and assets side, the country had practically zero foreign reserves – as the looters and thugs of Chiang Kai-Shek had looted away all its gold and wealth.
The determination, hard work, and dedication of the previous generation of Chinese people changed all that.
During the era of Mao – from the 1950 to 1976, China had already been transformed and advanced tremendously – it had created a large industrial and manufacturing base – self-sufficient in every field – from Food to the Nuclear Reactors. It had emerged as the sixth largest industrial nation in the world.
From under 15% literacy rate, the country had achieved close to 100% literacy. From virtually no roadways and railways, the country had put together the essentials of a massive national infrastructure.
China’s economy during that period grew at an average rate of 10 % per year. With such a break-neck growth rate, in a just a quarter century, China had transformed itself into a major industrial power – an unparalleled rate of development in history. And, it achieved this in the face of a hostile international environment, and without relying on any foreign assistance.
Agriculture, during the same period, grew by 3 % a year, slightly exceeding population growth. The point to note here is that the amount of arable land in China is only 70 % of that in the US – and, has a population four times that of the US.
The Chinese planners had realized that the heavy industry was the foundation of a nations’ manufacturing base and essential for the sustained growth of economy. Mao placed heavy emphasis on the development and growth of the heavy industry. Though, the investment in the heavy industry and great grand machinery did not add to the wealth of people, it provided the base on which the present day China is shining and rising.
Following on the heavy industry doctrine, from 1952 till the end of the Mao period, the industrial growth averaged 11.2% per year. The nation’s industrial output grew 30 fold, of which total heavy industrial output rose 90 times.
During the same period, steel production rose from 1.4 million tons to 31.4 millions tons, coal production from 66 million tons to 617 million tons, cement from 3 million tons to 65 million tons, lumber production from 11 million tons to 51 million tons, electricity from 700 million kW/hr to 25.6 billion kW/hr, petroleum production from zero to 104 million tons, and fertilizer from 39,000 tons to 8.69 million tons.
At the same time and additionally, China became self-sufficient in defense industry. It was producing large quantities of military hardware: from the jet fighter airplanes, heavy tractors, locomotives, and steam ships to Nuclear Arsenal.
These economic and industrial accomplishments were achieved through the labor of the Chinese themselves. With the exception of limited external aid from the Soviets during the 50s, China did not receive any foreign aid. Thanks to Mao’s philosophy of self-reliance, China remained a nation free of foreign debt and domestic inflation, which is still unheard of in developing nations.
China’s enormous manufacturing base and the web of expansive Expressways and Railways that dazzles our eyes today is built upon the same base that was put together during the era of Mao. And, all of it is the work of the previous generation of Chinese who sacrificed their lives to build their country and for a better future for their children. It was a dream worth dying for.
The Frustration of Masses – Greatest Danger to The Empire
The brewing anger and resentment in younger Chinese pose the greatest danger and obstacle to the aspirations of both the Old and New Empire. The bulk of the present generation of Chinese believe that the dreams of their fathers have been stolen and handed over to the Multimillionaire and Billionaires of China who are enjoying an obnoxiously luxurious and lavish lifestyle on the wealth created by their hardworking parents.
The educated and technocrats lots are well aware of the local and global affairs. They understand the alliances that are being formed between the Western Banking Elites and the Chinese Billionaires. They understand the politics and the high level of corruption at all levels of government. They observe the arrogance and extravaganza of the super rich – and they resent it very much.
But the greatest danger to the Empire – both the Old One and the aspiring New One, is from the Military – the PLA. There are some elements withing the higher command of the PLA who are very angry with the turn that China has taken over the course of last two decades. These are the hardcore nationalists who believe that the communist party leadership has sold out the country for personal gains. They are very much aware of the Empire’s plans, and might want to terminate them before they could hatch.
There are strong possibilities that these elements within the PLA are in contact with their like minded counterparts in others countries, including the US. They may well be collectively seeing the freedom of their respective countries and salvation of their people and in the ‘pacification’ of The Empire – on both sides.
Since the end of Mao era in 1976, and in particular since after the year 2003, China has gone through some very deep rooted policy shifts and changes. The alliances and accommodations that were made with the Old Empire during that period are bearing fruits now – And, the fruits are very poisonous – for the people.
Both Flanks of the Empire have the same worry; some hot heads may decide to intervene in the ‘most inappropriate’ manner – and at the most ‘most inappropriate’ time.
You very conveniently left out the fact that it was US investments that built up China (over $15 trillion) and that the US owns most of it now.
the rest of the article is not bad, but this little bit changes the picture completely – it won’t be any Chinese ruling the new empire, it’s the same masters now as then, just simply relocated.
And: the whole plot will not work because it’s simply impossible – simple, basic laws of nature will prevent it.
What you think Chinese military command and the US military command can do? Cut down the heads and take over? Hope there are enough “hot heads” on both sides.
I am an American living in Shanghai, China. Your assessment of the progress during the Mao era is to the dot. But, I disagree with your views that Chinese are frustrated and angry with their present state of affairs. Perhaps, you are not fully aware of the pace with which things are changing here – For the good.
The educated and middle income classes are getting more prosperous by the day. They are happy – unlike back in the US or Europe. There is no possibility of any turmoil herein China. Period.
It’s a plauesre to find someone who can think so clearly
It’s good to see someone thinking it through.
I am a retired American living in China. I agree that most Chinese are happy. The poor have come the farthest. Nobody is hungry now. Even very rural peasants have electricity, TV, mobile phones, mopeds, western clothes and a lot of consumer goods. The middle class has the most people and is now more than half the population. Unlike America, the middle class is growing rapidly. And of course we have the millionaires and billionaires. It is easier to start and run a company and get rich in China than it is in America. I don’t find malcontents or a feeling of malaise at all. That is just the wishful thinking of people who live in a fading country. I find the positive attitude of Chinese in all levels of society to be very refreshing and inspiring.
Wrong! All the shiny tech and railways you see are ALREADY decaying and rusting through from the inside becuase the Chinese are idiots and incompetents. They are NOT the most advanced country in the world, not when babies are still shtting in the streets of central Beijing and Shanghai. Unless you admire that kind of thing.
The Chinese were gifted their “prosperity” by the “Empire” as you call it but it was the biggest elite blunder of the century. The scramble to create reality will make for some big drama but I for one would put my money on the white races of Europe, Russia, North America and Latin America!
United (!),
When was the last time you were in Beijing or Shanghai?
“babies are still shtting in the streets of central Beijing and Shanghai.” Talk some sense. Or, is it to difficult for you?
United, quite right in your assertion that china was gifted by the very old western elite…these elite are patient chess masters…and they invented the game…..the technology this organization that JFK spoke of, at the reporters conference prior to losing his head, is otherworldly…lol….the age old dream will be realized with the west at the head of the table.
Wow, what an idiot. No one who has seen China first hand could possibly think you are anything but an idiot with that comment. Sheer idiot.
If you ever turned off the Fox News on your TV and left your trailer park now and then you would see that you know nothing. Get a passport and travel to these places you think you know about. Until then, put a sock in it.
First, the bankster cockroaches will try to swarm and engulf Russia; then their aim is Beijing; but their demonic plans will all fail. No doubt about it.
You’re absolutely correct, Bobbie; it’s in the regions of Russia where the bankster cockroaches will meet their demise. Russia’s the largest land mass in the world, and its winters are among the harshest. NATO troops will be swept aside as Napoleon’s troops were some 200 years ago. It was hubris that brought down Napoleon, and it will be hubris that will bring down the Zionist Jewish banksters and their USSA/NATO cannon fodder in E. Europe.
The demise of these Zionist Jewish banksters may come sooner that we thought, since Gordon Duff of Veterans Today exposed their entire secrets and plans to the entire world through an earth-shaking speech delivered before an audience of security, intelligence, and military leaders from around the world at a conference in Damascus, Syria, just recently.
Being a Chinese born American, I cannot agree more with your assessments. There is deep rooted resentment and anger brewing in Chinese society. People, in general, are in disgust with these “billionaires” who made their billions from the theft of public resources – as you stated, the stolen work of the previous generation – handed over by a corrupt government.
But, I don’t agree that there is collaboration between Chinese government and the western Power Elites. Chinese Communist Elites have BIG plans and BIG ambitions. There is no place for the “out-siders”.
As for the military coup, yes, very possible. There are “hot heads” in the military who believe Chinese government is too “soft” on US. If it happens, it will be a very bad day for the US.
Great analysis, though.
Have you ever lived in China, or do you make these observations from the other side of the planet? I am an American born Irishman, but I don’t pretend to know anything about a country I have never visited.
So, the Chinese will now be The New Empire.
What we, the Americans and Europeans, will be? The Chinese labor of the 1980s?
How did we deserve it?
A very eye opening essay. But, I just pray you are wrong!
Scary and interesting piece. But, left a sense of incompleteness.
Is there Part-II coming?
So, after sucking our blood, these vampires are now moving towards China. With all our military secrets given to China, do we stand a chance against China?
We are doomed. But, to the Chinese, they will be the next. This parasite always kills its hosts!
“If we get caught they will just replace us with persons of the same cloth. So
it doesn’t matter what you do, America is a Golden Calf and we will suck it dry,
chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the
world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control. Why? Because it’s
God’s will and America is big enough to take the hit so we can do it again,
again and again. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them
very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”
-Netanyahu in Fink’s Bar in Jerusalem al-Quds in 1990: