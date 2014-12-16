China’s Accession to The Throne: And, Prospects of Coup d’etat

P r e f a c e

When the already existing and thriving ‘Old World’ of America was discovered by the ‘New Empire’ of the ‘New Europe’, The Empire got the idea; its Seat of Power must be relocated to America, away form the continuous factional turmoils and strifes and the generational loyalties and animosities of the old principalities.

Plans were put into action, Spaniards’ hinds were kicked out from the North America and the British Crown took over. Then, at the appropriate time, the United States of America was carved away from the British Crown, giving it an independent status. Canada was left out of the Republic of the United States of America to afford a special sanctuary to The Empire and its banking sector. The US has since been the Seat of Power of The Old Empire.

For more than two hundred years the United States served The Empire well, fulfilling all its whims and satisfying its lust for blood.

Toward the end of twentieth centuries, the world started reshaping itself again – most in response to The Empire’s insatiable greed and its spewing of strifes, disruptions and carnages all over the world. As The US was getting exhausted and turning into ashes in its own fire of hate, China was emerging as the New Powerhouse on the global stage.

The Empire has made its decision again; China is going to be The New Seat of The Empire, and The United States has to submit and surrender.

The Empire’s Plans have been in motion since 1980s and moving forward rapidly without any glitch. The US, and the entire Europe for that matter, is being systematically uprooted and dismantled.

In terms of Science, Technology, Manufacturing prowess, and the Industrial Base, China is already what US was in 1970s, and many times more. Its manufacturing and industrial base is already larger than that of the rest of the world combined. In terms of the Purchasing Power Parity – which is the measure of a country’s economy in real terms, China’s GDP is already more than THREE TIMES that of the US.

China is the only country in the world which deflates and hides its actual production, growth, and scientific and technological prowess – so that not to attract unwanted attention. But, now the time has come for it to start discarding its veils and start exerting its power – The New Empire is ready to merge with the Old Empire.

And, there is no place for the Unites States of America in the New World – It has to go. The easiest way to accomplish this objective is to disintegrate it and divide it into several Independent Countries – a series of “Shocks”, produced by the apparatus of The Empire, will provide the catalyst for it. If the indicators are correct, we must not be far away from the systemic “breakdown” and disintegration of the Union.

There must absolutely be NO challenge to the New Empire, China. Japan has already been destroyed, Russia has been delivered into the loving arms of China (you may want to read Russia: Herded Into The Loving Arms of China). The next one to go would be India. India, despite all its pretense of a “stable country”, is ready to burst from the seams – broiling in inter cast, inter religious, and inter class hate and internal turmoils, it will burst into a multitude of independent regions – all on course to perpetual wars between the warring factions and states.

China’s rule will be absolute. The Empire will survive and thrive, though under the Chinese robe.

China in Perspective

It has been a Long March for China. Since the era of Mao Zedong, China has come a long way. From the most backward nation on the planet, it has emerged as the dominate industrial and economic power on the planet.

The present day China is the result of the sacrifices of millions of people of the previous generation who died working hard for a better future for their children. China is now a nation of Billionaires and Powerful Families who have aligned themselves with the Old Empire to form the New Empire.

And, there are many in China itself who not happy with it. It is very essential for all of us to investigate, analyze, and understand what is going on deep inside the China – And, in particular, what path it had taken to arrive here.

China: The Era of Mao Zedong

In the early 1950s China was in a shamble – a country devastated by the wars, occupations, and sanctions. There were virtually no manufacturing, no industrial base, no service sector, and no institutions of technical and higher education. Agricultural production was not enough to feed its population, and, as a result, millions were dying due to famine and starvation.

China had the most ruinous inflation in modern world history. It had a vast criminal underworld of gangsters and secret societies, and almost 90 million opium addicts – thanks to the Old Empire.

For women, it was a living hell: they had no rights – Child brides were widespread social practices and Prostitution was rampant in the cities.

On the economy side, the country had virtually no trading with any country – as there was nothing to trade with. It was a dire and bleak outlook for a country.

On the treasury and assets side, the country had practically zero foreign reserves – as the looters and thugs of Chiang Kai-Shek had looted away all its gold and wealth.

The determination, hard work, and dedication of the previous generation of Chinese people changed all that.

During the era of Mao – from the 1950 to 1976, China had already been transformed and advanced tremendously – it had created a large industrial and manufacturing base – self-sufficient in every field – from Food to the Nuclear Reactors. It had emerged as the sixth largest industrial nation in the world.

From under 15% literacy rate, the country had achieved close to 100% literacy. From virtually no roadways and railways, the country had put together the essentials of a massive national infrastructure.

China’s economy during that period grew at an average rate of 10 % per year. With such a break-neck growth rate, in a just a quarter century, China had transformed itself into a major industrial power – an unparalleled rate of development in history. And, it achieved this in the face of a hostile international environment, and without relying on any foreign assistance.

Agriculture, during the same period, grew by 3 % a year, slightly exceeding population growth. The point to note here is that the amount of arable land in China is only 70 % of that in the US – and, has a population four times that of the US.

The Chinese planners had realized that the heavy industry was the foundation of a nations’ manufacturing base and essential for the sustained growth of economy. Mao placed heavy emphasis on the development and growth of the heavy industry. Though, the investment in the heavy industry and great grand machinery did not add to the wealth of people, it provided the base on which the present day China is shining and rising.

Following on the heavy industry doctrine, from 1952 till the end of the Mao period, the industrial growth averaged 11.2% per year. The nation’s industrial output grew 30 fold, of which total heavy industrial output rose 90 times.

During the same period, steel production rose from 1.4 million tons to 31.4 millions tons, coal production from 66 million tons to 617 million tons, cement from 3 million tons to 65 million tons, lumber production from 11 million tons to 51 million tons, electricity from 700 million kW/hr to 25.6 billion kW/hr, petroleum production from zero to 104 million tons, and fertilizer from 39,000 tons to 8.69 million tons.

At the same time and additionally, China became self-sufficient in defense industry. It was producing large quantities of military hardware: from the jet fighter airplanes, heavy tractors, locomotives, and steam ships to Nuclear Arsenal.

These economic and industrial accomplishments were achieved through the labor of the Chinese themselves. With the exception of limited external aid from the Soviets during the 50s, China did not receive any foreign aid. Thanks to Mao’s philosophy of self-reliance, China remained a nation free of foreign debt and domestic inflation, which is still unheard of in developing nations.

China’s enormous manufacturing base and the web of expansive Expressways and Railways that dazzles our eyes today is built upon the same base that was put together during the era of Mao. And, all of it is the work of the previous generation of Chinese who sacrificed their lives to build their country and for a better future for their children. It was a dream worth dying for.

The Frustration of Masses – Greatest Danger to The Empire

The brewing anger and resentment in younger Chinese pose the greatest danger and obstacle to the aspirations of both the Old and New Empire. The bulk of the present generation of Chinese believe that the dreams of their fathers have been stolen and handed over to the Multimillionaire and Billionaires of China who are enjoying an obnoxiously luxurious and lavish lifestyle on the wealth created by their hardworking parents.

The educated and technocrats lots are well aware of the local and global affairs. They understand the alliances that are being formed between the Western Banking Elites and the Chinese Billionaires. They understand the politics and the high level of corruption at all levels of government. They observe the arrogance and extravaganza of the super rich – and they resent it very much.

But the greatest danger to the Empire – both the Old One and the aspiring New One, is from the Military – the PLA. There are some elements withing the higher command of the PLA who are very angry with the turn that China has taken over the course of last two decades. These are the hardcore nationalists who believe that the communist party leadership has sold out the country for personal gains. They are very much aware of the Empire’s plans, and might want to terminate them before they could hatch.

There are strong possibilities that these elements within the PLA are in contact with their like minded counterparts in others countries, including the US. They may well be collectively seeing the freedom of their respective countries and salvation of their people and in the ‘pacification’ of The Empire – on both sides.

Since the end of Mao era in 1976, and in particular since after the year 2003, China has gone through some very deep rooted policy shifts and changes. The alliances and accommodations that were made with the Old Empire during that period are bearing fruits now – And, the fruits are very poisonous – for the people.

Both Flanks of the Empire have the same worry; some hot heads may decide to intervene in the ‘most inappropriate’ manner – and at the most ‘most inappropriate’ time.