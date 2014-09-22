Is Putin also in it – A Partner with The West?
In our previous analytical review of the events in Russia, and, in particular, Mr. Putin’s maneuvers and actions since his 2nd coming, we came to conclude that Putin camp is positioning itself for the final mop to remove the remnants of the pro-western Atlantic integrationists elements from the corridors of power – and, Medvedev, being the front of the pro-western camp, is also on the chopping block.
Now, with a different perspective, we are going to analyze Mr. Putin’s actions and the policy decisions, in conjunction with the global events – in a broader context. We cannot overlook the complementary side of the angle: What if Mr. Putin is also playing the game? What if Mr. Putin is also in it to pull the wool over the public’s Eyes?
The game, in such a case, is going to be a lot more complex – with unexpected turns and twists of the events. We will be watching – and subjected to, the implementation of the Machiavellian Diversion tactics on a really grand scale. Fun it is going to be.
It is difficult to watch the Russia-Ukraine-US-EU joint production and not to think of Machiavelli. He was an interesting character – The 17th century Think Tank who introduced Europe to the art of Political Jujutsu – the art of manipulating the opponent’s own force to defeat him. He formulated a complete instruction set and the methodology to achieve the desired outcome and the solution to any problem pertaining to the political dissent, turmoil, or crisis – He is still considered the last word in the field of Crisis Management. His techniques have since been analyzed, refined, and turned into a science – There are sophisticated algorithms and large scale computer programs that incorporate the Machiavellian strategies to model the solutions to a variety of socio-economic and political situations. The entire Machiavelli Crisis Management System is based on the application of three simple techniques:
1- Diversion:
The idea here is to divert the public attention from the real activities and actions of the rulings elites by creating enough commotion to distract and divert the public attention from the real issue.
2- Deflection:
Deflection is the process of guiding a popular movement – easy and slow, in the desired direction. This tactic also serves to provide a venting mechanism to let the steam out – thereby, avoiding the potential damage to the estate of the princely ones.
3- Hijack:
This one is quite simple and easy: just infiltrate, let the movement grove, and, then, hijack it at its peak – Bingo, the movement is now yours!
The Diversion in Action:
To have a better grip on the modus operandi and the application of the Machiavellian Diversion technique, think about the Clinton – Monica Lewinsky drama, and the Obama and Danish prime minister Helle -Thorning Schmidt’s photo-op at the Nelson Mandela memorial service. In both of these two cases, the public attention was diverted away from the real actions (think: sexual orientation) of these two persons to an, relatively speaking, insignificant staged event.
It is a great tactic, and works without fail.
Now, in contrast to these localized events of little significance, the current ongoing actions and furies on the global front are of a grand scale – impacting our socio-econoic affairs and our lives with devastating effects.
The world has certainly gone super charged – there is a lot of energy, and plenty of action; from Russia and Ukraine to Scotland and England, and from China and Japan to Brazil and Argentina – there is not a dull moment. And, if one were missing any action, there is the newly released drama of IS or IS NOT – with its collection of mannequins to bring in the added factor of excitement-anxiety-hate. With the millions of investors trying to figure out an entry point into the coves of BABA, it may be worthwhile to find out the remaining stock of mannequins still available on the Ali Baba portal.
There is too much commotion in the world for even the Buddha to maintain his attention span beyond a few minutes to be able to focus on the real issues facing the world – and, we are the mere mortals.
But, To What End? If one has to conclude that all this clutter and noise is there to divert the public attention, then, one may have ask, to divert from what?
For one, consider the multi-trillion dollar tsunami approaching the western shores – Unfunded obligations of US and EU nations to the tune of $600 Trillions – that is 10 times the global GDP. Combined it with the $1.5 Quadrillion overhang of the Derivatives, and you can see the disaster in the waiting. The joint US-EU infusion of more than $48 trillion worth of free money into the coffers of the major financial institutions has been able to slow the approach of the storm by supporting the large institutions – at the expense of the public. But, the event is almost here.
The solution to the looming disaster that will follow, with the billionaires’ perspective, is to takeover the public assets en mass – think Detroit.
It is can be called the Operation Takeover – forget the New World Order BS.
Of course, a lot of clutter, noise, and diversion is need to facilitate the implementation of the Operation Takeover – it will be the grandest of any operation humanity ever undertook.
Russia in Perspective:
We cannot overlook the fact that Russia is the land of instant billionaires – so is Ukraine. Mr. Putin, many sources claim, is a multi-billionaire himself. There is an incentive for every billionaire in the world to participate in the looming loot of public assets and resources – Mr. Putin may well be glad to lend a helping hand. After all, it is billionaires’ world.
To analyze and see if Mr. Putin is also playing along, we will focus on his actions, or, rather, inactions.
First of all, to quell the concerns and the argument that Russia might have been militarily intimidated by US to back off, Russia is more than a match for the western conventional threats. They have the world’s fastest and most precise missile system – carrying also the most bang – their air defense system is impenetrable – they are ahead in electronic warfare technology – and, bar the BS, the Western air force is no match to Russian new generation fighters. As for the nuclear threat posed to them, they are far ahead in the weapon deliver system – the count of the bombs is immaterial – no one will have the chance to cross the hundred mark counter, any way.
Putin’s Actions in Perspective:
With the threat to existence factored out, we can now put Mr. Putin’s actions, or, rather, inactions in proper perspective:
1- The Mother of it all, and Putin:
Putin is coming with the KGB background – well connected to the intelligence community. Russia and US both keep a tab on each-other’s defense drills and exercises – their satellites monitoring all the military movement and snooping on each other’s communications. He knew what really happened. And, yet, he supported the official line pertaining to the tyranny of 2001.
2- Until recently he had been following the policy that kept the Russian economy tied to the west – sacrificing even the most essential industries in order to do more business with his western partners, and to help the Russian instant billionaires make a few more billions in the process.
3- During his realm, Russia has become even more integrated with the western financial system – which has opened the Russian economy and the Ruble to exploitation.
4- Russian decision (with Putin’s endorsement, of course) to abide by the UN Sanctions, and to terminate its contractual obligations to supply the SAM 300 air defense system to Iran is a big question mark.
5- His inaction in Libya was tantamount to lending support to his western partners.
6- On the Ukrainian front, it is difficult to swallow that he had no inkling as to what the West was up to. Even though – with the public perspective, all the commotion had erupted abruptly with the President Viktor Yanukovych showing the middle figure to EU back in November of 2013, the fact is that such movements do not just erupt out in a state of vacuum – the only exception being that of The Big Bang.
The only explanation that fits is that Putin deliberately allowed the events of Ukraine to happen in that fashion – it may very well be the accommodation of billionaires – the gentleman’s agreement between the billionaires of Russia and the billionaires of Ukraine. It is quite possible that the Ukrainian camp didn’t live by the agreement.
7- Even after the Occupy Maidan goons and their snipers had made the poor Viktor Yanukovych run for his life, Putin had the opportunity, the legal frame-work, and the resources to swiftly move in, take out the bad guys, and reinstall – provisionally, Viktor Yanukovych as the legitimate president. After that, it would have been just a matter of a bit of clean-up operation, announcement of a national reconciliation on all issues of national importance.
And, it would have been an all OK by now, with thousands of Ukrainians still alive and happy with their families.
8- As for his response to the western Sanctions:
The continuous utterances of our partners and our colleagues are really sounding more pathetic by the day – But, it may be essential to safe guard the interests of the Russian instant billionaires. Otherwise, a tit-for-tat response to these sanctions would have brought the EU to its senses, if not to its knees, quite a long time ago.
What Putin needed to do was to simply turn off the gas supply to EU – no exception – Barring the BS, there is no viable source available to replace the Russian gas to EU – it is simply a matter of technical and logistical constraints. While for Russia, it would have been the best deal in the long run. With a minimal effect to their economy, they could sell all the gas they wanted to their partners in the east.
And, as for the Russian response to the sanctions from the US, Putin could have terminated the contract to supply rocket engines to US. It would have left US without rockets for its satellites for quite a few years to come – leaving its global snooping operations and military spying network in disarray.
But, Putin opted for the ‘our partners’ approach.
And, The Scoop:
The fact is that Putin’s actions, or, rather, inactions, do not fit the profile of an independent leader of a powerful country – There is too much bending, and too many compromises. We have to recognize the fact that, despite his nationalist/populist tendencies and affirmations, Putin has a strong social/economic base among Russia’s instant billionaires. He himself is a part of the billionaires club, and as such, he has a closer affinity with his class counterparts in the West than with his fellow citizens at home.
The fate of the oligarchs of the world is interconnected – Either they form a yet more tightly knitted circle, and survive as a class, or get wiped out like the previous ones. The Super Elites of the billionaire class had two options; either to loosen up a bit and give concessions to the working classes, or tighten up even more and confiscate all from the masses. Unfortunately, the faction insisting on the second option has won – and, we are enjoying the implementation of the Machiavellian Diversion tactic in its full swing.
Mr. Putin’s might have been assigned a very important role to play in this grand game. If that is the case, he is playing it very well – A master in action, indeed.
And, that is scary, indeed!
I hape NOT!! we in the South Need Desxperatly a BI-POLAR WORLD. WE NEED IT NOW!!!
A brilliant work! Excellent!
Rarely do we find such a well researched and objective essay. The author is not color painting the outcome, rather letting the facts speak for themselves. the conclusion is the logical deduction of ‘facts on your face’.
This essay has forced me to reevaluate my views about Putin. In light of the facts you have presented – and I have checked the accuracy of them, it is difficult to accept that Putin is the ‘Saint Savior’ of the humanity.
It is blunt, but, facts are facts. You cannot argue with the fact.
As usual, a brilliant articles. You have presented a very convincing case of Mr. Putin’s
complicity in the plunder and loot of the humanity – A Partner with the West, most probably.
See the latest article by Dr Paul Craig Roberts:
Russia In The Cross Hairs
You both seems to be on the same wavelength. Working in concert, you will make a great team!
Correction, Great Britain, Germany and Russia are the main beast the USA is a mix of all of them. Daniels Image depicted the division of the Roman Empire into east and west with 5 toes on each leg. This is accurate. Russia is the East leg and the USA is the West leg, they use diaprax and dialectic to deceive the nations.
Update Jan 1, 2015. All the world is a stage Putin is a Macabre character, so is Bro Nathaniel, probable also KGB. Putin allowed North Korean work camps in Russia, Putin never delivers when the west murders and steals in Libya, Egypt, Ukraine. Putin never came clean about Jews who ruled USSR and never prosecuted. Putin is master of dialectic. Putin is KGB Orthodox Christian backed by KGB priests like Kapner. Putin is a master at propaganda and using the media. Putin is like the Americans and Operation Paper Clip, only it is the Russian mob, Mossad, CIA, MI6 all part of the Oligarch Conspiracy against God and his anointed. Russia and its Whore Church is part of the beast and false prophet. Israel is their Image of the Beast, The Crown and City of London is the Dragon. Great Britain, Germany, France and the USA is the beast. The 10 kings are 5 united in the West with 5 in the East pulling off the dance of death enlarging hell…It all works together treading down the nations and stealing from the honest people. And do not forget that Putin knows Turkey is part of NATO and they supply ISIS and Al-Quaida and are destroying and killing Syrians. Truly we are watching the final dance of evil coming to its full. Look up, redemption draws nigh. Good men and women are at their wits end and are worn out. Evil has overcome all obstacles in their way by deception and infamy, that is their legacy…death and destruction. So all you Putin lovers will shit your pants when you see the final configuration of this dragon, beast and false prophet and in the end when it is too late you will understand that God told you everything but you refused his council and died in your sins and rebellion. Evil only has the appearance of winning for now.
The SUPER SCOOP is Mr. Putin, has “Mother Russia” firmly in his heart, AND has had all along to wiggle his way around the sinister cabal, to liberate his country.
‘The personal chemistry between Medvedev and Obama made a difference, as in March 2011, when Medvedev decided not to veto U.N. Security Council Resolution 1973, which provided the legal justification for military intervention in Libya. That decision — opposed by Prime Minister Putin and much of the Russian security establishment — gave the United States and its allies the legal cover to intervene militarily in Libya’
and (tho read carefully as US is the one with no interest in ‘humanitarian intervention’)
‘Putin is ardently opposed to any kind of humanitarian intervention in Syria. This position is based partly on principle, notably a strong attachment to absolute state sovereignty. His belief that the West abused the terms of Resolution 1973 to justify striking Libya has reinforced his hostility to Western intervention elsewhere. The position is based partly on realpolitik: Syria buys a lot of Russian arms, provides Russia with a naval base and helps to prevent U.S.-Saudi dominance in the Middle East. ‘
‘ His inaction in Libya was tantamount to lending support to his western partners.’
Medvedev was president in 2011 when UNSC res 1973 went into effect..so it was Medvedevs inaction. not Putins
Putin not Medvedev is the one under attack…as witness a new hollywood movie: The Equalizer, whos villain is named Vladimir Pushkin!
Speaking with workers at the Votkinsk missile factory in Udmurtia, Putin strongly denounced the Western “military intervention” in Libya. Putin called the UN Security Council Resolution 1973 that allowed the enforcement of the no-fly zone in Libya “flawed and defective.” Putin accused the US of constant aggression, bombing Yugoslavia in 1999, invading Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003 “under a contrived and completely false pretext.” Putin also accused the US of “eliminating” Saddam Hussein, killing members of his family and government. Now, according to Putin, “it is Libya’s turn.” Putin spoke about US’ hypocrisy, bombing and killing Libyan civilians under the pretext of protecting them. Putin described UN Resolution 1973 as “a medieval call for a crusade.” Putin agreed with Medvedev that “the Libyan regime is not democratic by any criteria,” but somewhat excused Gaddafi by pointing out: “Libya is a complex country based on relations between tribes, which require special regulation.” Under the Russian constitution foreign policy is directed by the president and Putin announced he was expressing his personal opinion about Libya
unlike russia , in US there was no division,and all parties supported the infamous UNSC1973
There’s this jew – edomite who convered to Russian Orthodox Schismatic Chrisitanity that calls himself Brother Nathanial Knaper. Ask him about Putin, Putin, Golly! He’ll convince you that Putin is the second coming of Jesus Christ.
Putin looks and feels like a wholesome, natural, manly man anf that is a huge relief after watching what have in the West. He also speaks in a very sane ans sensible way. He seems cool to me.
But I have one question I would like to ask him, face to face – Why is he on such VERY VERY GOOD terms with Kissinger (that evil dwarf.)
Also, being a woman it may be that I simply find him attractive because he is a real man. Do we have any left in the West? I don’t think so, and it is very very sad and so worrying, frightening actually. We as women are bereft!