Is Putin also in it – A Partner with The West?

by · September 22, 2014

  1. somaliweyn says:
    May 8, 2015 at 6:01 am

    I hape NOT!! we in the South Need Desxperatly a BI-POLAR WORLD. WE NEED IT NOW!!!

    Reply
  2. Jim Knowles says:
    February 4, 2015 at 1:25 am

    A brilliant work! Excellent!

    Rarely do we find such a well researched and objective essay. The author is not color painting the outcome, rather letting the facts speak for themselves. the conclusion is the logical deduction of ‘facts on your face’.

    This essay has forced me to reevaluate my views about Putin. In light of the facts you have presented – and I have checked the accuracy of them, it is difficult to accept that Putin is the ‘Saint Savior’ of the humanity.

    It is blunt, but, facts are facts. You cannot argue with the fact.

    Reply
  3. Dr. D. Martin, MD says:
    January 28, 2015 at 5:55 am

    As usual, a brilliant articles. You have presented a very convincing case of Mr. Putin’s
    complicity in the plunder and loot of the humanity – A Partner with the West, most probably.

    See the latest article by Dr Paul Craig Roberts:

    Russia In The Cross Hairs

    You both seems to be on the same wavelength. Working in concert, you will make a great team!

    Reply
  4. Churl says:
    January 3, 2015 at 1:41 pm

    Correction, Great Britain, Germany and Russia are the main beast the USA is a mix of all of them. Daniels Image depicted the division of the Roman Empire into east and west with 5 toes on each leg. This is accurate. Russia is the East leg and the USA is the West leg, they use diaprax and dialectic to deceive the nations.

    Reply
  5. Churl says:
    January 3, 2015 at 1:35 pm

    Update Jan 1, 2015. All the world is a stage Putin is a Macabre character, so is Bro Nathaniel, probable also KGB. Putin allowed North Korean work camps in Russia, Putin never delivers when the west murders and steals in Libya, Egypt, Ukraine. Putin never came clean about Jews who ruled USSR and never prosecuted. Putin is master of dialectic. Putin is KGB Orthodox Christian backed by KGB priests like Kapner. Putin is a master at propaganda and using the media. Putin is like the Americans and Operation Paper Clip, only it is the Russian mob, Mossad, CIA, MI6 all part of the Oligarch Conspiracy against God and his anointed. Russia and its Whore Church is part of the beast and false prophet. Israel is their Image of the Beast, The Crown and City of London is the Dragon. Great Britain, Germany, France and the USA is the beast. The 10 kings are 5 united in the West with 5 in the East pulling off the dance of death enlarging hell…It all works together treading down the nations and stealing from the honest people. And do not forget that Putin knows Turkey is part of NATO and they supply ISIS and Al-Quaida and are destroying and killing Syrians. Truly we are watching the final dance of evil coming to its full. Look up, redemption draws nigh. Good men and women are at their wits end and are worn out. Evil has overcome all obstacles in their way by deception and infamy, that is their legacy…death and destruction. So all you Putin lovers will shit your pants when you see the final configuration of this dragon, beast and false prophet and in the end when it is too late you will understand that God told you everything but you refused his council and died in your sins and rebellion. Evil only has the appearance of winning for now.

    Reply
  6. Bironn says:
    December 6, 2014 at 10:02 pm

    The SUPER SCOOP is Mr. Putin, has “Mother Russia” firmly in his heart, AND has had all along to wiggle his way around the sinister cabal, to liberate his country.

    Reply
  7. brian says:
    October 13, 2014 at 2:50 am

    ‘The personal chemistry between Medvedev and Obama made a difference, as in March 2011, when Medvedev decided not to veto U.N. Security Council Resolution 1973, which provided the legal justification for military intervention in Libya. That decision — opposed by Prime Minister Putin and much of the Russian security establishment — gave the United States and its allies the legal cover to intervene militarily in Libya’
    0
    and (tho read carefully as US is the one with no interest in ‘humanitarian intervention’)
    ‘Putin is ardently opposed to any kind of humanitarian intervention in Syria. This position is based partly on principle, notably a strong attachment to absolute state sovereignty. His belief that the West abused the terms of Resolution 1973 to justify striking Libya has reinforced his hostility to Western intervention elsewhere. The position is based partly on realpolitik: Syria buys a lot of Russian arms, provides Russia with a naval base and helps to prevent U.S.-Saudi dominance in the Middle East. ‘

    Reply
  8. brian says:
    October 13, 2014 at 2:45 am

    ‘ His inaction in Libya was tantamount to lending support to his western partners.’

    Medvedev was president in 2011 when UNSC res 1973 went into effect..so it was Medvedevs inaction. not Putins

    Putin not Medvedev is the one under attack…as witness a new hollywood movie: The Equalizer, whos villain is named Vladimir Pushkin!

    Speaking with workers at the Votkinsk missile factory in Udmurtia, Putin strongly denounced the Western “military intervention” in Libya. Putin called the UN Security Council Resolution 1973 that allowed the enforcement of the no-fly zone in Libya “flawed and defective.” Putin accused the US of constant aggression, bombing Yugoslavia in 1999, invading Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003 “under a contrived and completely false pretext.” Putin also accused the US of “eliminating” Saddam Hussein, killing members of his family and government. Now, according to Putin, “it is Libya’s turn.” Putin spoke about US’ hypocrisy, bombing and killing Libyan civilians under the pretext of protecting them. Putin described UN Resolution 1973 as “a medieval call for a crusade.” Putin agreed with Medvedev that “the Libyan regime is not democratic by any criteria,” but somewhat excused Gaddafi by pointing out: “Libya is a complex country based on relations between tribes, which require special regulation.” Under the Russian constitution foreign policy is directed by the president and Putin announced he was expressing his personal opinion about Libya

    unlike russia , in US there was no division,and all parties supported the infamous UNSC1973

    Reply
  9. andrew says:
    October 2, 2014 at 11:28 am

    There’s this jew – edomite who convered to Russian Orthodox Schismatic Chrisitanity that calls himself Brother Nathanial Knaper. Ask him about Putin, Putin, Golly! He’ll convince you that Putin is the second coming of Jesus Christ.

    Reply
    • Astraea says:
      August 15, 2016 at 2:14 pm

      Putin looks and feels like a wholesome, natural, manly man anf that is a huge relief after watching what have in the West. He also speaks in a very sane ans sensible way. He seems cool to me.
      But I have one question I would like to ask him, face to face – Why is he on such VERY VERY GOOD terms with Kissinger (that evil dwarf.)
      Also, being a woman it may be that I simply find him attractive because he is a real man. Do we have any left in the West? I don’t think so, and it is very very sad and so worrying, frightening actually. We as women are bereft!

      Reply
