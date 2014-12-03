The Dogs, The Vipers, and The Imbeciles – the tools of The Empire, without whom the ruling Banking Dynasties – the Parasites of the Humanity, couldn’t have been able to subjugate and enslave the humanity, are the prime ‘assets’ of The Empire. Always eager to serve and please their masters, these Dogs and Vipers of the empire devote their lives to promote the culture of hate and distrust among people, gleefully contributing in the poisoning and shredding the fabrics of humanity, enjoy the ‘crumbs’ thrown to them by their masters with utmost thanks. The Empire owes its existence to its Dogs and Vipers. And, without the support and contribution from The Imbeciles, the Dogs and the Vipers of The Empire couldn’t have succeeded in the serving their masters.

It is still amazing, as well as intriguing, how just the 13 families have been able to subjugate and rule the entire population of more than 6 billion people on this planet. It becomes even more puzzling once you realize that this 6 plus billion population is the producer of all the wealth that, with a single swing of the ruling families’ magic wand, ends up in the coffers of the the ruling families. All the brains that power the Empire of these 13 families, and the labor that keeps on expanding the girth of the Empire, belong to the ruled population of 6 plus billion people.

Ever gave a thought? How it could have been possible?

By any standards of logical reasoning, it doesn’t seems plausible. On the one side we have Thirteen Families – each one headed by a head-of-the-family – in total only 13 people, while on the other side there are 6+ billion people – at least 2 billion of them capable and mature. There seems to be no way for these 13 people to able to put all these people under the yoke. But, somehow, they have pull it through.

It is worthwhile to understand how these 13 families have been able to achieve this marvelous feet. And, that is what we are going to indulge into here.

The Empire – A Numerical Count

At its core, the Empire is comprised of 13 Banking Dynasties that joined together in the central Europe around 250 years ago, which was an era of extreme turmoil. They took advantage of the turbulence in the region and the internal rivalries of the princes, and, through infiltrations and assassinations, took control of the princely wealth and the seats of power in the region. Over the next few decades, they had formed alliances and had expanded their reign of control all over the Europe. By the early 20th century, these ruling banking dynasties had effectively taken over the entire world – they were the real Empire behind the British Empire, and all the other empires and kingdoms in the world.

Though, most of the empires and kingdoms have donned the mask of Democracies, but the same ruling Banking Dynasties still rule the world – or, at least, the western world. To better manage their empire, the core dynasties of the Empire have since extended their court by including the newer member families into its two outer circles. The empire’s outer circles now include the heads of 600 of the most powerful clans on Earth.

These 600 all powerful families collectively rule the world. But, still, it is a count of 600, against the 2,000,000,000 human beings – allegedly capable and mature people.

How this tiny group – the ruling dynasties, could have succeeded in enslaving the humanity?

Actually, the answer is relatively quite simple; By way of incorporating the “Three D” philosophy.

The Philosophy of Ruling

The ruling dynasties didn’t have to invent some thing new, they just had to refine and polish the old dictum:

“Through Division, Delusion, and Deception though shall Rule. “

Division:

The power and strength of people is in its unity. The humanity is One Single Unit – One Single Family. As long as people stand united, and refuse to be divided into groups and sub-groups, they cannot be suppressed and subjugated. The ruling Empires – the Parasites of the Humanity, understood this fact very well:

“They would be insuperable if they were inseparable “

Their first objective has always been to divide the humanity, and keep on dividing it further, into so many groups and factions that it should not be recognizable as a ‘single united human family’. Once the people have accepted the divide, making them distrust and hate each other requires little effort.

The Empire has very meticulously divided the humanity into a multitude of factions, groups, and sects, on lines of Sex, Age, Religion & sub-sets of Religion, Color of Skin, Race, Geographical Origin, Economic & Social Status, and so on.

Delusion & Deception:

The Empire of the Banking Dynasties recognizes and understands the innate desire in humans to be good and righteous. A sense of Justice and Goodness is embedded in the human nature. If left to its own devices, humans do tend to revert to their natural state – Kind, Considerate, Curious, and Logical.

If left untended, this natural human state would result in the demise of the tyranny of The Empire – The ruling families couldn’t allow it. They have knitted a Matrix of Delusion & Deception in which they have trapped the public – Most have no clue of the reality of the truth, and are ‘happy’ in the ‘Illusion’ that the Empire has created for them.

Humans by nature are free. The Matrix created by The Empire gives them the illusion of freedom, while, in fact, serving the Empire. The Media of the Matrix serves to dumb-down their curiosity, while tinkering with their brains to accept the Empire’s Fiction as the Truth. Through continuous brain washing and behavior modification, the Empire prepares them to accept the absurdities and violence, and to unleash violence upon other human beings. In the trap of the Empire’s Matrix, masses are doomed to everlasting misery and slavery.

The Dogs and The Vipers in the Service

The Empire’s Dogs and Vipers have been assigned the most important role in the service of the Empire:

Create and widen the divide among people and promote distrust

Keep the flames of hate burning high, and

Poison the fabrics of societies so much that people should love to kill each other.

Unfortunate for the humanity, there are more wanna be Dogs and Vipers than the Empire could ever need – Given a chance, they are ready to tear apart the humanity and poison the communities to extinction. We observe these dogs and all around us. They flood the Internet with their poisonous snarls. Here are a few recent examples:

In a letter to a well respected Editor of a well known Website, which the editor had published, a ‘kind lady‘ laments:

All these illegals Mexicans pouring in our country, beside depleting our national resources and destroying our economy, they are spreading deadly Chagas Disease in our communities. We have to do something about it, otherwise our children will be dying with heart failure due to Chagas infection.

Perhaps, it never occurred to her that;

1). Chagas disease is spreading to the southern parts of the US due to the climate change. The Triatomine (reduviid) bug – the cause of the Chagas disease, is being found in all over the southern belt of the US.

2). Mexicans have been a ‘part’ of the US for more than 200 years. Actually, southern part of the US was Mexico not that far ago. As for the Illegals Mexicans pouring in, the opposite is, in fact, true. Ask any meat processor, vegetable grower, or just check the DHS data (last released 2011) and you will be in for a shock – Mexican consulates still cannot cope with the demand of the paperwork required for the Mexicans returning back to Mexico.

But, the show stealer are the GEMS” pouring out from the ‘keyboard’ of another self proclaimed “super nationalist”:

Today, in Minneapolis with nearly 100,000 Somalia immigrants, immigrant children cause endless learning failures for American kids vying for attention in schools dominated by dozens of different languages. Thus, scant learning manifests in those schools. (Source: “Anger, resentment over school diversity”; USA Today, Nov 26, 2014, by Greg Toppo.) Chicago, New York City, Atlanta and Detroit face the same problems. In the Denver Post in November, Denver Public Schools must teach to 172 different languages from immigrants from over 140 different countries around the world. The world houses 180 countries give or take a revolution and drawing of new boundaries. Today in America, we suffer thousands of cases of female genital mutilation, multiple honor killings, beheadings, be-handings, religious violence toward women, arranged marriages and self-segregation by our Islamic immigrants. You already see Muslims cutting out the word “Christmas”; “Easter” ; “Halloween” and other holidays they disapprove of in our own country by espousing prejudice. Soon, you will see them forcing our schools to teach their Arabic language to their children. They already accomplish that device in Detroit, Michigan public schools where Arabic dominates the school population. The fact remains that America never solved its racial issues with African-Americans or Hispanic-Americans in the past 237 years. It’s only a matter of time before another Michael Brown robs another convenience store only to get shot by a white cop who will be crucified for his actions. Note the end result finalizes itself in Detroit, Michigan where 1 million European-Americans fled the city within 25 years. (“Tragedy of Detroit” by Frosty Wooldridge, 2009.) Samuel Huntington, author of Clash of Civilizations, wrote: “It is my hypothesis that the fundamental source of conflict in this new world will not be primarily economic. The great divisions among humankind and the dominating source of conflict will be cultural. Nation states will remain the most powerful actors in world affairs, but the principal conflicts of global politics will occur between nations and groups of different civilizations. The clash of civilizations will dominate global politics. The fault lines between civilizations will be the battle lines of the future.” Additionally, I will speak on any TV or radio show in the country with excellent articulation and acumen. If not now, then who and when? – Charlie Rose: charlierose@pbs.org

– Leslie Stahl or Steve Croft: 60m@cbsnews.com

– Robert Siegel at Talk of the Nation: talk@NPR.org

– Matt Lauer at NBC Today Show: todaystoryideas@nbc.com

– Letters@time.com

– Letters@Newsweek.com

– Terri Gross at NPR

– Radio: dennisprager@dennisprager.com

– Megyn Kelley at Fox News

– O’Reilly at Fox News

– Steve Inskeep at NPR

Did you pay attention to this beauty’s “citations and sources”? And, with what pride he lists the names of the Media Outlets where he wish to present his patriotic concerns “with excellent articulation and acumen”! The poison pouring out from the fangs of this Viper qualifies him for special bonus from The Empire. The Empire must be very proud of his viper.

Here is another ‘NEWS‘ from a respected alternate news channel:

Illegal Alien Drunk Driver Kills 3 Yr Old

DRUNK DRIVER CHARGED IN CRASH LEAVING 3-YR-OLD DEAD, CONFIRMED AS ILLEGAL ALIEN

Horror came into the lives of the family of 3-year-old Angeles Moreno Sunday when young Moreno was struck in a hit and run by alleged drunk driver Adolfo Balbuena, an individual illegally present in the United States.

A very sad and heart breaking story. A child struck and killed by a drunk driver. Any human will feel the pain in his/her heart.

But, note: the emphasis here is not on the death of a child, but on the driver being an “Illegal Alien”, as if only the illegal aliens are the sole cause of fatal road accidents. In fact, in the US there were more than 25,000 deaths contributed to road accidents in 2012. Drunk drivers were the cause of 10,322 thousand deaths (Source: NHTSA, 2013) – It is estimated that less than 5% of those fatal accidents were caused by Illegal aliens (based on the extrapolation of the data: The DUI citations issued to Illegal Aliens in 2012 were 12% of the total).

It means that 95% of the DUI deaths in US were the work of the “Citizens” who killed both the US citizens and the Illegal Aliens.

Recently, the news of a drunk driver, driving a pick-up truck, rear ending a standing car and killing the mother and her child, was plastered all over the news channels. The victims (by their names) were Latinos, while the SUV drunk driver (by his name and picture) was a “white” Legal American!

The truth is, these are all human tragedies. These are not the cases of ‘racial’ violence – The real killer is ALCOHOL. But, why miss the opportunity to spread the hate and venom.

A few years ago, a driver hit a line of passengers waiting to board a bus at the Chicago’s O’Hare airport – killing 6 passengers on the spot – 3 of them children from Asian countries – 2 passenger had their limbs amputated – What must have been the speed of the hitting vehicle? And, the driver was an old man – A “white” man – A citizen.

But, it was an unfortunate accident – Not a race or hate crime. He had hit the accelerator instead of brake. I felt as much sorry for him as for the victims.

The reach and of the Dogs and Vipers is not limited to the borders of the US – It is global. Enjoy the commentary on the website of a “Religious Scholar”, with a PhD stuck to his name:

Mexico Murder Victims Aren’t Typical “College Students” Saturday, a drug gang confessed to the murder of the 43 teacher-college students who were turned over to them by the local Mayor and police. This information has caused violent demonstrations and a political crisis. While I condemn this atrocity, the media does not convey the true character of this event. These dirt poor Marxist students were protesting for more handouts. They have been waging a 50-year battle with the state for increased subsidies and guaranteed employment as teachers. They routinely break the law, confiscating buses and taking over toll booths. We are posting a sympathetic account of a confrontation they had with police three years ago to convey the revolutionary character of this conflict.

Did you notice, the barks of the loyal Attack Dog? He is justifying the brutal murder of 43 “dirt poor Marxist students“, who “were protesting for more handouts.” Unbelievable!

But, the writing of a self proclaimed true “humanist” writer – whom I used to respect until I read his latest gem, really puzzled me. In his recent essay, he was supporting the killing of the unarmed African-American teen in Ferguson by a Cop who emptied an entire clip on him – Two rounds in the head – the execution style. He argues:

A giant black young punk who attacked a cop was shot to death, and practically all over the world, distraught individuals demanding justice from cockeyed courts and safety from killer police I don’t know any white people who would have behaved the way the black people of Ferguson, Missouri did when they didn’t get their way with a grand jury which sensibly determined that a police officer had every right to defend himself with deadly force against a rampaging black and oversized sociopath who had just committed a crime, a strong arm robbery, that was captured on film. Also in the minds of many white people is a silent vow never to vote for any black candidate again after seeing how Barack Obama and his cadre of black celebrities like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton and black flunky officials like Eric Holder make it easier for the entire black community to break the law, and seem to deliberately facilitate this behavior. This is a deliberate inversion of the truth. Who was it liberated blacks from their slavery if it wasn’t whites? Looters must always be shot on sight. One need only witness the consternation throughout Europe caused by savages of color mass raping the white female population to understand what I’m saying.

Amazing! Coming out from under the robes of “humanity”, and showing his Viper skin. This Viper seems to be from the especial lot that The Empire holds on to for special case scenarios! They finally ordered him to crawl out of his hole.

These Dogs and Vipers will never be found uttering a word against the tyranny of the Banking Dynasties and their crimes against the humanity. Lives of millions of families in the US and Europe have have been destroyed by their Banking Lords since the 2008 – The entire economies have been decimated by the greed and lust of the bankers – But, the Dogs and Vipers never bark or spit venom on their masters.

What The “poor” Empire of the Banking Dynasties would do without its poisonous Vipers and the Killer Dogs?

And, The Imbeciles – Happy to be The Loyal Servants

Beside the Dogs and the Vipers, the Empire also need the imbeciles of the humanity to serve its needs. These Imbeciles, unfortunate for the thinking humans, are a very large segment of the human population. Without the contribution of the Imbeciles, even the hard work and dedicated service of the Dogs and Vipers couldn’t have been able to keep The Empire in place that long.

The sole purpose of life for the Imbeciles is to praise and please whoever happen to be in places of power. They align themselves with authorities, always follow the winds, and remain compliant. They are The Empire’s stooges whose purpose is to frustrate and overwhelm the thinking population with a functional brain.

The Empire of the Tyranny loves its Imbeciles.





