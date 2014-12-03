The Dogs, The Vipers, and The Imbeciles
The Dogs, The Vipers, and The Imbeciles – the tools of The Empire, without whom the ruling Banking Dynasties – the Parasites of the Humanity, couldn’t have been able to subjugate and enslave the humanity, are the prime ‘assets’ of The Empire. Always eager to serve and please their masters, these Dogs and Vipers of the empire devote their lives to promote the culture of hate and distrust among people, gleefully contributing in the poisoning and shredding the fabrics of humanity, enjoy the ‘crumbs’ thrown to them by their masters with utmost thanks.
The Empire owes its existence to its Dogs and Vipers. And, without the support and contribution from The Imbeciles, the Dogs and the Vipers of The Empire couldn’t have succeeded in the serving their masters.
It is still amazing, as well as intriguing, how just the 13 families have been able to subjugate and rule the entire population of more than 6 billion people on this planet. It becomes even more puzzling once you realize that this 6 plus billion population is the producer of all the wealth that, with a single swing of the ruling families’ magic wand, ends up in the coffers of the the ruling families. All the brains that power the Empire of these 13 families, and the labor that keeps on expanding the girth of the Empire, belong to the ruled population of 6 plus billion people.
Ever gave a thought? How it could have been possible?
By any standards of logical reasoning, it doesn’t seems plausible. On the one side we have Thirteen Families – each one headed by a head-of-the-family – in total only 13 people, while on the other side there are 6+ billion people – at least 2 billion of them capable and mature. There seems to be no way for these 13 people to able to put all these people under the yoke. But, somehow, they have pull it through.
It is worthwhile to understand how these 13 families have been able to achieve this marvelous feet. And, that is what we are going to indulge into here.
The Empire – A Numerical Count
At its core, the Empire is comprised of 13 Banking Dynasties that joined together in the central Europe around 250 years ago, which was an era of extreme turmoil. They took advantage of the turbulence in the region and the internal rivalries of the princes, and, through infiltrations and assassinations, took control of the princely wealth and the seats of power in the region. Over the next few decades, they had formed alliances and had expanded their reign of control all over the Europe. By the early 20th century, these ruling banking dynasties had effectively taken over the entire world – they were the real Empire behind the British Empire, and all the other empires and kingdoms in the world.
Though, most of the empires and kingdoms have donned the mask of Democracies, but the same ruling Banking Dynasties still rule the world – or, at least, the western world. To better manage their empire, the core dynasties of the Empire have since extended their court by including the newer member families into its two outer circles. The empire’s outer circles now include the heads of 600 of the most powerful clans on Earth.
These 600 all powerful families collectively rule the world. But, still, it is a count of 600, against the 2,000,000,000 human beings – allegedly capable and mature people.
How this tiny group – the ruling dynasties, could have succeeded in enslaving the humanity?
Actually, the answer is relatively quite simple; By way of incorporating the “Three D” philosophy.
The Philosophy of Ruling
The ruling dynasties didn’t have to invent some thing new, they just had to refine and polish the old dictum:
“Through Division, Delusion, and Deception though shall Rule. “
Division:
The power and strength of people is in its unity. The humanity is One Single Unit – One Single Family. As long as people stand united, and refuse to be divided into groups and sub-groups, they cannot be suppressed and subjugated. The ruling Empires – the Parasites of the Humanity, understood this fact very well:
“They would be insuperable if they were inseparable “
Their first objective has always been to divide the humanity, and keep on dividing it further, into so many groups and factions that it should not be recognizable as a ‘single united human family’. Once the people have accepted the divide, making them distrust and hate each other requires little effort.
The Empire has very meticulously divided the humanity into a multitude of factions, groups, and sects, on lines of Sex, Age, Religion & sub-sets of Religion, Color of Skin, Race, Geographical Origin, Economic & Social Status, and so on.
Delusion & Deception:
The Empire of the Banking Dynasties recognizes and understands the innate desire in humans to be good and righteous. A sense of Justice and Goodness is embedded in the human nature. If left to its own devices, humans do tend to revert to their natural state – Kind, Considerate, Curious, and Logical.
If left untended, this natural human state would result in the demise of the tyranny of The Empire – The ruling families couldn’t allow it. They have knitted a Matrix of Delusion & Deception in which they have trapped the public – Most have no clue of the reality of the truth, and are ‘happy’ in the ‘Illusion’ that the Empire has created for them.
Humans by nature are free. The Matrix created by The Empire gives them the illusion of freedom, while, in fact, serving the Empire. The Media of the Matrix serves to dumb-down their curiosity, while tinkering with their brains to accept the Empire’s Fiction as the Truth. Through continuous brain washing and behavior modification, the Empire prepares them to accept the absurdities and violence, and to unleash violence upon other human beings. In the trap of the Empire’s Matrix, masses are doomed to everlasting misery and slavery.
The Dogs and The Vipers in the Service
The Empire’s Dogs and Vipers have been assigned the most important role in the service of the Empire:
- Create and widen the divide among people and promote distrust
- Keep the flames of hate burning high, and
- Poison the fabrics of societies so much that people should love to kill each other.
Unfortunate for the humanity, there are more wanna be Dogs and Vipers than the Empire could ever need – Given a chance, they are ready to tear apart the humanity and poison the communities to extinction. We observe these dogs and all around us. They flood the Internet with their poisonous snarls. Here are a few recent examples:
In a letter to a well respected Editor of a well known Website, which the editor had published, a ‘kind lady‘ laments:
Perhaps, it never occurred to her that;
1). Chagas disease is spreading to the southern parts of the US due to the climate change. The Triatomine (reduviid) bug – the cause of the Chagas disease, is being found in all over the southern belt of the US.
2). Mexicans have been a ‘part’ of the US for more than 200 years. Actually, southern part of the US was Mexico not that far ago. As for the Illegals Mexicans pouring in, the opposite is, in fact, true. Ask any meat processor, vegetable grower, or just check the DHS data (last released 2011) and you will be in for a shock – Mexican consulates still cannot cope with the demand of the paperwork required for the Mexicans returning back to Mexico.
But, the show stealer are the GEMS” pouring out from the ‘keyboard’ of another self proclaimed “super nationalist”:
Today, in Minneapolis with nearly 100,000 Somalia immigrants, immigrant children cause endless learning failures for American kids vying for attention in schools dominated by dozens of different languages. Thus, scant learning manifests in those schools. (Source: “Anger, resentment over school diversity”; USA Today, Nov 26, 2014, by Greg Toppo.)
Chicago, New York City, Atlanta and Detroit face the same problems. In the Denver Post in November, Denver Public Schools must teach to 172 different languages from immigrants from over 140 different countries around the world. The world houses 180 countries give or take a revolution and drawing of new boundaries.
Today in America, we suffer thousands of cases of female genital mutilation, multiple honor killings, beheadings, be-handings, religious violence toward women, arranged marriages and self-segregation by our Islamic immigrants.
You already see Muslims cutting out the word “Christmas”; “Easter” ; “Halloween” and other holidays they disapprove of in our own country by espousing prejudice. Soon, you will see them forcing our schools to teach their Arabic language to their children. They already accomplish that device in Detroit, Michigan public schools where Arabic dominates the school population.
The fact remains that America never solved its racial issues with African-Americans or Hispanic-Americans in the past 237 years. It’s only a matter of time before another Michael Brown robs another convenience store only to get shot by a white cop who will be crucified for his actions. Note the end result finalizes itself in Detroit, Michigan where 1 million European-Americans fled the city within 25 years. (“Tragedy of Detroit” by Frosty Wooldridge, 2009.)
Samuel Huntington, author of Clash of Civilizations, wrote: “It is my hypothesis that the fundamental source of conflict in this new world will not be primarily economic. The great divisions among humankind and the dominating source of conflict will be cultural. Nation states will remain the most powerful actors in world affairs, but the principal conflicts of global politics will occur between nations and groups of different civilizations. The clash of civilizations will dominate global politics. The fault lines between civilizations will be the battle lines of the future.”
Additionally, I will speak on any TV or radio show in the country with excellent articulation and acumen. If not now, then who and when?
Did you pay attention to this beauty's "citations and sources"? And, with what pride he lists the names of the Media Outlets where he wish to present his patriotic concerns "with excellent articulation and acumen"! The poison pouring out from the fangs of this Viper qualifies him for special bonus from The Empire. The Empire must be very proud of his viper.
Here is another ‘NEWS‘ from a respected alternate news channel:
Illegal Alien Drunk Driver Kills 3 Yr Old
DRUNK DRIVER CHARGED IN CRASH LEAVING 3-YR-OLD DEAD, CONFIRMED AS ILLEGAL ALIEN
Horror came into the lives of the family of 3-year-old Angeles Moreno Sunday when young Moreno was struck in a hit and run by alleged drunk driver Adolfo Balbuena, an individual illegally present in the United States.
A very sad and heart breaking story. A child struck and killed by a drunk driver. Any human will feel the pain in his/her heart.
But, note: the emphasis here is not on the death of a child, but on the driver being an “Illegal Alien”, as if only the illegal aliens are the sole cause of fatal road accidents. In fact, in the US there were more than 25,000 deaths contributed to road accidents in 2012. Drunk drivers were the cause of 10,322 thousand deaths (Source: NHTSA, 2013) – It is estimated that less than 5% of those fatal accidents were caused by Illegal aliens (based on the extrapolation of the data: The DUI citations issued to Illegal Aliens in 2012 were 12% of the total).
It means that 95% of the DUI deaths in US were the work of the “Citizens” who killed both the US citizens and the Illegal Aliens.
Recently, the news of a drunk driver, driving a pick-up truck, rear ending a standing car and killing the mother and her child, was plastered all over the news channels. The victims (by their names) were Latinos, while the SUV drunk driver (by his name and picture) was a “white” Legal American!
The truth is, these are all human tragedies. These are not the cases of ‘racial’ violence – The real killer is ALCOHOL. But, why miss the opportunity to spread the hate and venom.
A few years ago, a driver hit a line of passengers waiting to board a bus at the Chicago’s O’Hare airport – killing 6 passengers on the spot – 3 of them children from Asian countries – 2 passenger had their limbs amputated – What must have been the speed of the hitting vehicle? And, the driver was an old man – A “white” man – A citizen.
But, it was an unfortunate accident – Not a race or hate crime. He had hit the accelerator instead of brake. I felt as much sorry for him as for the victims.
The reach and of the Dogs and Vipers is not limited to the borders of the US – It is global. Enjoy the commentary on the website of a “Religious Scholar”, with a PhD stuck to his name:
Mexico Murder Victims Aren’t Typical “College Students”
Saturday, a drug gang confessed to the murder of the 43 teacher-college students who were turned over to them by the local Mayor and police. This information has caused violent demonstrations and a political crisis. While I condemn this atrocity, the media does not convey the true character of this event.
These dirt poor Marxist students were protesting for more handouts. They have been waging a 50-year battle with the state for increased subsidies and guaranteed employment as teachers. They routinely break the law, confiscating buses and taking over toll booths. We are posting a sympathetic account of a confrontation they had with police three years ago to convey the revolutionary character of this conflict.
Did you notice, the barks of the loyal Attack Dog? He is justifying the brutal murder of 43 “dirt poor Marxist students“, who “were protesting for more handouts.” Unbelievable!
But, the writing of a self proclaimed true “humanist” writer – whom I used to respect until I read his latest gem, really puzzled me. In his recent essay, he was supporting the killing of the unarmed African-American teen in Ferguson by a Cop who emptied an entire clip on him – Two rounds in the head – the execution style. He argues:
A giant black young punk who attacked a cop was shot to death, and practically all over the world, distraught individuals demanding justice from cockeyed courts and safety from killer police
I don’t know any white people who would have behaved the way the black people of Ferguson, Missouri did when they didn’t get their way with a grand jury which sensibly determined that a police officer had every right to defend himself with deadly force against a rampaging black and oversized sociopath who had just committed a crime, a strong arm robbery, that was captured on film.
Also in the minds of many white people is a silent vow never to vote for any black candidate again after seeing how Barack Obama and his cadre of black celebrities like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton and black flunky officials like Eric Holder make it easier for the entire black community to break the law, and seem to deliberately facilitate this behavior.
This is a deliberate inversion of the truth. Who was it liberated blacks from their slavery if it wasn’t whites?
Looters must always be shot on sight.
One need only witness the consternation throughout Europe caused by savages of color mass raping the white female population to understand what I’m saying.
Amazing! Coming out from under the robes of “humanity”, and showing his Viper skin. This Viper seems to be from the especial lot that The Empire holds on to for special case scenarios! They finally ordered him to crawl out of his hole.
These Dogs and Vipers will never be found uttering a word against the tyranny of the Banking Dynasties and their crimes against the humanity. Lives of millions of families in the US and Europe have have been destroyed by their Banking Lords since the 2008 – The entire economies have been decimated by the greed and lust of the bankers – But, the Dogs and Vipers never bark or spit venom on their masters.
What The “poor” Empire of the Banking Dynasties would do without its poisonous Vipers and the Killer Dogs?
And, The Imbeciles – Happy to be The Loyal Servants
Beside the Dogs and the Vipers, the Empire also need the imbeciles of the humanity to serve its needs. These Imbeciles, unfortunate for the thinking humans, are a very large segment of the human population. Without the contribution of the Imbeciles, even the hard work and dedicated service of the Dogs and Vipers couldn’t have been able to keep The Empire in place that long.
The sole purpose of life for the Imbeciles is to praise and please whoever happen to be in places of power. They align themselves with authorities, always follow the winds, and remain compliant. They are The Empire’s stooges whose purpose is to frustrate and overwhelm the thinking population with a functional brain.
The Empire of the Tyranny loves its Imbeciles.
I’d really like to see an article with names and addresses. What are the names of the thirteen and where do they live? Same for the 600. Same for every sob that sucks up to the powerful or who give them cover.
cheers
Read when first published, Came back here again thanks to The News Scouter. Quite a refreshing experience. An eye opening piece. Hope people will come to their senses and stop spitting venom against other human beings.
I do like many of your articles, but this one is really just a bunch of fairy-tales and truly badly researched (or not at all).
Which 13 or 600 families? Where can you offer any provable facts to support anything of what you said above?
All I found out so far is that our rulers are still the same old nobility and the catholic church and they are the ones selling all this nonsense as a diversion.
Rather literally, the chuch “owns” the whole earth in our western judical system and they are also the ones who gave and certified the power of the kings and thus laid the basics for our current “countries” according to roman/church law. This is easy to find out when you dig just a bit deeper.
T2014,
Which 13 or 600 families?
Do a bit more reading and research, and you will find out. Yes, the count of ‘The Families’ is to the dot.
I salute the human-race, and stand in gratitude of the creation, indeed viva la difference!.
Dear reader, respect who you are, regardless of the circumstances.
And stop allowing, circumstances OUTSIDE of you to dictate your emotions. Yes, may be that is a tall order……… simply start to practice it.
In the meanwhile, here is an amazing and courageous glimpse at the tools of the empire, that is usually hidden from you –
wake. these are not dogs…etc…but proselytes, made two fold the children of hell……..Keel em all…….in ah name of ah Jaysoose………………………the judeo kind
Many of your readers are harping on the myth that the influx of ‘aliens’ is about to take over our country and destroy our culture. Latinos are portrayed as “free loaders” who came to robe us take advantage of our ‘generosity’.
These readers are, probably, getting their information from the likes of O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, and the shills. They are so engrossed and engulfed in their own backward beliefs that they refuse to accept the facts. They are completely oblivious to what is happening, both here and globally.
With the exception of Chinese, who are buying out our dying cities, communities, assets, and real estate in bulk, we are facing a continuous and acute decline in the number of people opting to migrate to our country. That applies to Mexicans and other South Americans as well.
All this “Amnesty” baloney, photo-ops showing the Mexicans demonstrating on the streets for the “legal rights”, and the propaganda about the hordes of “illegal aliens” invading our southern border is just a smoke screen to hide the bitter truth from the public that “foreigners”, neither the Mexicans nor the Asians, are choosing our country to migrate. US is no more the destination.
In 2011, INS/DHS released the figures, showing the “NET NEGATIVE IMMIGRATION” for the year – the very first time in the history of the US. They have since stopped releasing the figures.
Ever thought why?
On top of that, we are facing a growing Emigration problem, where our younger and better educated ones are leaving for a better future (!)
Understand the psychological impact of this new trend on the public that were told, again and again, that their country was the “Paradise” every one was dying to come to.
As some one already pointed out the declining Mexican (and Latino) labor in the country, I can also testify to this fact. I have moved to Chicago with my family. But, my parents and entire family are in California. We are in farming and agriculture. My parents tell me that they cannot find the Mexican labor to work on the fields. And, no one else is available to do that back breaking job. Many times, the bulk of the crop was left to rot as the labor was not there to do the picking. It has been heart breaking to my parents, and to many other farmers.
Well, these are the facts. Don’t let yourself fall prey to the tricks of those who are working hard to destroy our once a great country.
When was the last time these shills talked about the ongoing colonization of our country by the Chinese? From the California and Utah to Ohio and New York, Chinese mega corporations are quietly buying the whole cities – with especial rights to “self-Rule”. Do you understand what it means?
Wake up guys!
So mass immigration is an attempt to create division and conflict in the host population?
So it is wrong to resist this plan, and instead we should resist the creation of divisions?
You then define an imbecile as someone who goes along with the elites plan?
So we go along with every plan designed to destroy us, and we somehow sidestep it despite the fact that the elite don’t think that is possible?
I am not sure compliance is helping.
i don’t really get what is being said other than agree with this or be called a racist?
Bill,
It seems you posted response to my reply on the wrong thread.
Anyway, you are swallowing the “legal – illegal” crap thrown upon us by the same ruling dynasties. What, and who made you “legal”? Give it a thought.
It is the destruction and havoc caused by our masters, the ruling families, that has/had been forcing the Mexicans to escape and come here. Beside looting the resources of Mexico, this inflow provides cheap labor to their businesses.
BTW, investigate (I have checked it), the information presented here is true; despite the establishment’s BS, more Mexicans are returning home than they are coming here – I also know it first hand.
Further, you mentioned, “I completely disagree with the author’s take that we should welcome illegal immigrants and gladly pay for there expenses.” Where in the article did you find this suggestion?
For two generations my family is in the construction business. Most of our construction workers, both skilled and unskilled, are Mexicans (or other Latinos). They are the most honest and hard working people.
Where are you getting this crap “pay for their expenses” from? No one is “paying” for them. They are the ones who are contributing in producing the wealth for our nation.
Stop being a shill of the tyranny. Join the Human race man.
Note, the tyranny has established in every (almost) country. In other countries, they promote the distrust and hate against the ‘American’ (and other Europeans). As a better educated people (I hope so), it is our responsibility to rise up and inform all the people, wherever they be, that we are all one and the same – One Family (as the author has pointed out).
Stop the divide! Don’t fall in the trap of the greedy banking dynasties.
And, respect the writers who have chosen to take the cause of us all. It is already very difficult for them. Appreciate it.
A far-left globalist disinfo article. The west is being flooded with obnoxious criminal minorities in order to destroy the only societies sophisticated enough to be a potential threat to the banksters. Notice they are not trying this tactic on third-world nations, as these are primitive and easy to manipulate already.
If the 13 families get their way, the west will be converted to this condition as well. Everyone dirt poor and working for subsistence wages, constantly afraid of crime, surrounded by neighbors with whom they have absolutely nothing in common culturally, so they have no time left to oppose the Powers That Be.
I don’t blame the third worlders, they are just pawns. Stop supporting this social engineering!
Here comes another idiot of the “The Imbecile” class.
Where you come up with this BS , . . . “The west is being flooded with obnoxious criminal minorities in order to destroy the only societies sophisticated enough to be a potential threat to the banksters ” . . . ?
What the F*** is this “A far-left globalist disinfo” BS? No F’***ing brains, no class, and no shame! No doubt the tyranny is winning.
Freaking Moran!
REQUEST:
Please avoid profanities and insults to fellow readers.
Every one has a right to opinion. The objective must be to inform and educate each other not to insult.
Politeness is a human virtue.
I have read those articles and stories that you are referring to. Certainly despicable attack dogs of the empire. Their writings are incoherent, arguments are false, and the misleading citations used are self-fabricated. I took time to investigate their “facts”.
These people (if you can refer to them as ‘people’) are a disgrace to the writing community.
Why didn’t you name the names, then?
Mark,
Thank you for posting the comments participating in discussions.
The objective should never be attack on a person. Many of these writers started out with all the good intention. Some of them honestly believe in what they write. Sometimes they get overly influenced by an event. Sometimes, the reality of ‘money’ sinks in – people have families to feed, too.
There is no use ‘naming the names’. They are all people like us. The enemy is the greed and the tyranny of the greed.
So, according to this author, it is a crime to oppose the influx of illegals to this country. We should just suck it up, open our wallets and homes to these people and be grateful for the opportunity. We should pay. pay, pay and be glad to do it. Meanwhile, those wishing to immigrate here legally are simply shoved off a cliff. There is no counter point to this absolute nonsense. Who’s going to help us when we run out of money and resources? Why is it we should open our borders, but the reverse is off limits? Have you ever looked into what happens to you in other countries if you enter illegally?
On the other hand this person makes some good points about the ruling elite and the part about the idiot writing about Ferguson is spot on. Does that person know the officer that murdered Michael Brown was as big as he was? Do they know the CSI did not take any pictures of the crime scene because ‘his camera battery died’? Do they know the cop car was 150 feet from Michael Brown? Estimated, because the CSI couldn’t be bothered to take any measurements. Does this person know that the store owner and the clerk on duty at the time swear they NEVER called in a robbery that day? Does this person know that grand juries NOT returning an indictment is extremely rare? Does this person know the DA controls the grand jury and is the only one presenting evidence? Do they know the DA has complete discretion as to what evidence will be presented? This is a case of the police configuring the results of the investigation to match the officer’s story to exonerate him of any culpability.
Overall, while making some good points while spewing nonsense at the same time, the author appears to be on right track while still being befuddled.
Bill,
I have read your comment the second time. Still unable to decipher what you are saying and what is your point. May be, you should read this article again, with a bit more focus and attention this time. You will understand it better. OR, so I hope!
What was “this person” that you kept on repeating multiple times . Whom were you referring to?
Note the Theme, the Point, and the Focus of this article. References to incidents (whether Ferguson or other), and the pieces of writings of the ‘useful idiot’, ‘dogs’, and ‘vipers’ of the tyranny that the author of this article was pointing to, were just to hammer in the point that these greedy and vicious families – only 600 in number (the author’s count), have been able to rule the world by creating a divide among people – With the help of its Dogs and Vipers.
The job of these “Attack Dogs” and “Vipers” is to keep the flames of hate glowing high. They are, apparently succeeding – It is very sad.
I suggest that you pay attention, and appreciate and respect those who are trying to bring awareness to us. It is a very hard and demanding work. And, they are not paid for it.
Writers like these are the prophets; delivering the truth. Admire them. Join them. Don’t end up attacking them. Don’t join the ranks of the Dogs, Vipers, and Imbeciles!
Wise up and be part of the thinking population. We need the thinkers!
John, in the UK we have a ‘pressure group’, although they’re a ‘charity’, they wont divulge were they spend their money? Common Purpose (The Peoples United Community ) this group have dug themselves into every aspect of Society.and after the crash, they will be ruling everything till order is restored.
At present, they push PC and EU propaganda! A similar group must exist in USA?
Just WHERE did you get the figure 600 Billion?
Last time I heard, it was 6 Billion ONLY!
You put better straighten out your math. Drop the 2 zeros
Mel, Thank you for pointing the typo. Corrected.
Hey Mel,
When was the last time you scribble two lines in a single sitting (You put better straighten out your math.) ? Showing off your stupidity with your “sarcastic” comments?
Learn some manners and etiquette of communication. Otherwise, you will be treated in the similar manner.
A polite and sensible way would have been to simply comment, “Please correct the typo: It reads 600 billion. Should be 6 billion. Thank you.”
Aha! Someone has been reading Eric Blairs’ Animal Farm. An extremely prescient parable.
A mandatory read in these times.
Nice article, thank you.
Anthony,
With regret we had to remove your comments. Racist or hateful comments against any people will not be posted here.
The theme here is HUMANITY. We expose the greed and crimes of certain entities, dynasties, and groups. We don’t approve hate mongering against any people, race, or religion. All humans are one family.
Note; there were vicious tyrants even before any of the presently known religions did exist. Remember: Tyranny rules by creating the divide among people. Don’t accept it.
Thank you,
Moderator, Views and Previews
I was referring to the comment posted in the article defending the no indictment on Ferguson. While I agree the elites promote division and hatred so people focus on each other instead of the real enemy, I completely disagree with the author’s take that we should welcome illegal immigrants and gladly pay for there expenses. Another problem I have with these illegals is they do not want to integrate with American society and prefer to have their own enclaves of the culture they left behind all the while denouncing America.
is there a “Jewish” state called Israel in Palestine..?
what per cent of so-called “Jews” are truly “Semitic” ?
what “religion” do the Class A Stock holders of the Federal Reserve
ooze from..?
biblehub.com/matthew/13-39.htm
only a blind moron in the multicultural miasma “MOSHPIT” that
watches TV could overlook the cost in lives and productive “VALUE”
lost in the last century to Communism & Zionism…
I don’t disagree with the alleged “sentiment” you have on behalf of so-called “Humanity” but the simple truth is “we” are not all equal
and we are not all the same…as horrible as that sounds…Families
and Nations have a RIGHT not to have blood sucking parasites promoting ….equality on Talmud Vision.
northerntruthseeker.blogspot.com
and in the “CONGRESS”.
you are perfectly welcome to adjudicate yourself…
Truth isn’t on holiday
But, how about the racism of the “minorities”. How about the Black on White violence? How about the Black racist commentaries all over the web and press? it seems you have picked up only on one side.
These are not the normal loving dogs, these are the “Killer Dogs”. And, the Vipers not only spew the poison, they have their fangs dripping with the human blood – our blood.
Wish, humanity could join together to get rid of these filthy and vicious animals.
A very insightful article. Thank you for exposing these paid shills of the tyranny. We are all sick and tired of their self serving “nationalistic rants”. They sing the song of anyone who pays them.
if tomorrow the Chinese become their masters, they will be licking their feet and singing their songs.
They are shame to any group of people they claim to belong to.
Nowhere in your article did you mention the racist rant of the Blacks and Mexicans, or the violence against the whites, especially white women.
I agree, there are a bunch of these self-proclaimed “nationalists” who, in fact, work to incite hate and violence in our society. But, they are on every “racial” spectrum. Whites are not the only one to be picked and blamed.
Why are you comparing these filth bags with dogs and vipers?
A dog is a very noble animal, and a viper is just a product of nature.
These hate mongers are the excrement of their masters.
Good read, though.
This is a disinfo article. Overwhelming a country with poor diseased illegal aliens is an old tactic of subverting a country and this guy knows it. It is one of the weapons the ruling elite is using against us. It is called pressure from below!
Hi Frank,
And, where did you find the “disinfo” in this article? It is a well written piece – objective, argumentative, and logical. May be, it is showing you your racist and vicious side!
Enjoy it for what it is. It is showing you the truth.
[BTW, there is a typo: at one place the figure is “600 billion”. It should be 6 billion. Thank you for a great Article.]
Frank,
You have posted your comment as a ‘reply’ to my comment. So, I had to respond to it:
Very rarely do we find the writings of this caliber on the Internet. It is bold, well argued, and hammers in the point well – The point that these greedy bloodsucking dynasties have been sucking our blood with help of its dogs and vipers.
You stating that it is a “disinfo article” shows that either you are an imbecile, or a dog wanna be! Repeating the lingo promoted and inserted into your brains (hope you have one) by the MSM just proves how ignorant you are.
Look at your BS: what are you repeating, “poor diseased illegal aliens . . . is an old tactic of subverting a country . . . It is one of the weapons the ruling elite is using against us. It is called pressure from below!”
May be, it is pressure from your ASS!
I have been reading the writing on this website for a long time, and really appreciate the work here. I admire the author – So do thousands of us, the free and thinking people.
I have to agree with Frank here, though it’s not ‘racism’ it’s the numbers! Especially here in the UK, were we are about to be ‘Divided’ up again. The whole country, is now to be split into ‘devolved’ regions, similar to states, in the US.
We too are over-run with unskilled immigration, especially from 3rd world environments, who can’t / don’t want to speak the language. Our living standards are being lowered as wages are suppressed, yet we are told, by Common Purpose type NLP to ‘suck-it-and-see’? The whole thing will only end up in war. Just as US push Russia, in their attempt to preserve the ‘dollar’, the poor will always fight back! The The Coundenhove-Kalergi Project: The Ggenocide of People of Europe is also being applied in the USofA!
Totally correct Frank! divide and conquer is an old, very effective tatic, now being implemented globally. Balkanization is the result, with cutural chaos and rising crime resulting from the lack of social norms and stability.
These Dogs and Vipers have no shame!
I have always felt the frustration and pain reading and hearing the rant of these Dogs of The Tyranny promoting the racial and religious hate and poisoning our societies. So pleased to read your article exposing the real faces of these enemies of humanity.
Very well articulated and thoughtful. It was a delight to read.
Thank you.