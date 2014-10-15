“You would be insuperable if you were inseparable “

Ever gave a thought how just a few hundred families have ended up ruling the entire western world – plundering and taking away from you all that rightfully belonged to you – turning you into an obedient servant of them – a slave, in fact?

They have achieved this feat by mastering the art of sowing and spreading the seeds of division, discord, and distrust among the people – dividing the humanity into numerous subsets – each one of them fearing and hating the other.

The sad part is that you are a willing participant in the plunder of humanity – your own plunder. Consuming in the fire of mutual hate, you are the one doing the bidding of your masters – destroying and killing the fellow humans, so that your masters – your lords, can loots the resources and possessions of your victims.

You have swallowed their bait hook, line, and sinker – What a pity!

But, anyway, one has to admire the meticulous planning and attention to details that has been put into the Scheme deployed to divide the humanity into the groups of mutually despising bigots – ready to kill at the slightest nudge.

Certainly a master piece of work in the art of ‘ruling and managing the subject.

No doubt those few hundred ruling class families have morphed into the most formidable Empire in the world – The Empire of Tyranny.

The Empire of Tyranny thrives on the plunder and killing. It has one single objective: confiscate, grab, and loot all that belongs to the humanity – all of its production, wealth, and resources. And, to achieve its objective, it makes you do the job – willingly and proudly. What a shame!

In order to keep its subject enslaved and subjugated – while still keeping them believing that they were free, The Empire strategically install its trusted slaves as the instruments of Diversions, Discord, and Division.

These loyal slaves of the Empire work diligently to maintain the status quo – The public has to be assured that ‘The System work’s!

In the course of their duty, these instruments of the Empire deploy the variety of tactics to keep the populace in the service of The Empire.

The three of the top control tactics, proven to be the most effective, are the following:

Controlled Opposition – It is one of the most effective tools in the hands of tyranny – The so called alternate media is well populated with such shills.

Diversion – It is just next in effectiveness. The idea is simply to divert the public attention form the most pressing and significant issue of the society to something of zero significance, or simply turn the issue on its head.

Discord & Demonization – This one, though third in the list, is the first in terms of its ‘explosiveness’. The concept and the implementation is very simple – specially when the groundwork has already been done; just unleash the full power of the media, churning out the stories after the stories of the savageries of the targeted victims, and the patriots and the zealots line up to do the Empire’s killing.

The Tactic of Diversion in Action

Muslim Obama:

A recent Featured Article posted on an “Alternate Media” website is screaming, ” Obama is a Marxist Muslim who has sneaked into the White with the sole objective to destroy the only superpower in the world with a unique individual spirit and gun ownership to fulfill their dreams. That is why communist Obama and his Muslim cohorts were brought in the White House. “A well-known author on another ‘humanist-alternate media website declares, “One has to be a hell of a hand-puppet actor to pretend to be a Christian, pretending to be a Zionist Jew but who is really a Muslim at heart and faith, pretending to be a Zionist communist candidate for President of our nation. There are so many bats flying around in Barky’s belfry he cannot count them all.” A blogger is blasting on his website that ‘Muslim Obama is in the White House to destroy the Christianity and implement the Sharia Law in the US’.

There are hundreds of such purely humanist-nationalist alternate media websites that are declaring Obama a Muslim-in-disguise, installed to hand over the keys of the White House to Muslims.

In the above tactic, beside diverting the public attention from the real issue, these instruments are also trying to project the impression that the person sitting in The White House poses some real authority.

Putting The Claim to The Test:

1). Obama has surrounded himself with Muslims; from the Chief of Staff of The White House to The Secretary of State, and from the Attorney General to the Chief of DHS, his entire Cabinet is Muslim.

2). From the FBI and CIA to NSA, he has sneaked Muslims to head our intelligence agencies.

3). With the help of his all Muslim cohorts, he has appointed one Muslim Justice after another to the Supreme Court – Soon our judiciary will be all Muslim – and, all the nine Justices of the Supreme Court will jointly implementing the Sharia Law – Thanks to Muslim Obama.

4). With the help of his appointed Muslim generals who are controlling the key positions in the US military command, Muslim Obama has been affectionately dropping our precious DU bombs on the predominantly Muslims countries. Experts believe that he has dropped Hundreds of Billions of Dollar’s worth of FREE munition on his Muslim brothers and sisters – It was our money wasted on those freaking Muslims.

5). To further help his Muslim brethren, he is using the full might of American military to wage a perpetual war on the enemies of Islam.

And, the conclusion: Sure, one has to agree. Obama has to be a Muslim – No argument!

The Tactic of Demonization in Action

90 % of all crimes in Europe are committed by either ‘Brown‘ or by Muslims:

A high profile author posted an argumentative article on a UK based alternate website with the above Title. His entire argument was based on one photo. In the picture, two brown color motorbike riders, at a traffic stop in London, were shown looking at a beautiful white woman walking on the side. Based on that image, the respected author stated those riders, given the opportunity, would end up assaulting that woman – And, so would all other browns and Muslim.

A very logical conclusion, indeed.

Illegal Immigrants, Latinos in particular, are the Root of all our Problems:

We have another one, who claims to have been always cycling around coast-to-coast, and consider himself to be the epitome of American patriotism and nationalism, has one single theme to all his gems: Illegal are pouring through from the our southern porous border in millions, taking over our nation, milking away our resources, bringing in the diseases, destroying our school and the health-care system, and are the root cause of the financial disaster that nation is facing today.

Indeed! This one deserves the Noble Prize in the area of Economic Sciences.

There is another gracious author who also enlightens her audience with the similar pitches. In her controlled outbursts, she always find the facts to prove that the Latinos are spreading all sort of diseases in US – from Chagas to TB. Lately, though, she has diverted her attention to the more deserving targets.

Strange, none of these Nationalists, Patriots ever utter a word about the Empire of Tyranny.

Anyhow, The Empire is flourishing – at your expense. Keep on swallowing the pill of discord and hate, Keep busy debating the non-issues – The Empire is having all the fun, while your are busy with your fratricidal killings.

∘ What a shame!