Welcome Back to Medieval Dark Ages
Welcome!
It is the dawn of The Great Dark Ages – again. The glorious age of ruthless oppression and tyranny, the era when all the wealth and resources of the land and the people were the property of the feudal lords, is almost upon us.
During those glorious days, the kings and lords owned the land and the people. People worked for their lords until they die. It was with the grace of the lord that they had the sustenance to survive to the next day. When they wed, the first night their wives were the property of the lord – Lords loved the tenderness of the virgins.
People owned nothing. Whatever they had was at the mercy of the lords. The lords could block the exit and entry to their shoddy homes – inflicting death by starvation.
The word of the lord was the ‘Law’. And, the lords has the enforcers to establish the ‘rule of law’. The enforcers of the law – the police of the lords, had the license to harass, torture, rape, and kill anyone with impunity. People had no rights – no education, no health care, and no amenities. They lived to serve their lords, and die serving the lords.
After a short respite, back we go to the glorious Dark Ages of The Medieval Times – to faithfully serve the masters again.
The Medieval Times:
Until the later part of the 16th century, the entire western Europe, with the exception of Moorish Europe – Spain, Portugal, southern France and Italy, was in the ‘Dark Ages’ – under the harsh feudal rule, zero tolerance, and extreme poverty, the life for ‘common people was a living hell. Thanks to malnutrition, infectious diseases, lack of sanitary and personal hygiene, and non-existence of health care, the life expectancy of common people was well under 32 years.
The Brief Respite:
With the fall of the Moore Empire in 1492, the door to Knowledge and Science got opened and the Era of Renaissance downed upon Europe. People came to realize that Earth was not flat, and they too were humans – And, with that realization came the era of awareness and unrest in the region. The resulting public awareness forced the lords to bestow some rights back to the people.
It was the dawn of the Golden Age for the West.
People – the subject of the same old lords, were allowed to enjoy their new found ‘freedom’ for almost two centuries while producing more wealth for the masters – and killing each others in millions.
While the people in the West were allowed to enjoy there freedom, the Lords of the Darkness had shifted their loving attention to the East. The rest of the was put under the yolk of slavery. In the world beyond Europe, it was suppression of human rights, freedom, and civil liberties. In the land of lawlessness, the word of the master was The Law.
While the masses all over the world suffer, West had the good times. The West – Europe and the US, were perceived as the “beacon” of freedom, democracy, and human rights in the world – The land of the Free – The land of the Rule of Law, Reasoning, and Logic. The land where the individual safety, security and peaceful enjoyment was guaranteed.
Back to Medieval Dark Ages:
Now, the lords have gotten fed up with the ever increasing demands and self-indulgence of their western subjects, and have decided to put them back into the Era where they belong – The Era of Glorious Medieval dark Ages.
The Wheel of Fortune has been made to make 180° turn. While the freedom and human rights are taking the front row seat in the rest of the world, the West is turning into a suffocating hell of tyranny, oppression, and intolerance.
The process of unraveling, dismantling, and tearing apart the social and civil fabrics of the western society at the seams is in full swing.
The Lords of the Dark Ages are systematically dismantling, and tearing down the mask of ‘civilization and humanity’ from the face of West. The processes are in full swing to usher in the Golden Age of the Medieval Feudal tyranny again – Albeit with one twist, this time around the lords will not be responsible to feed their subjects.
Coming to you is the Fascism married to Feudalism, with the ruthless Dictatorship as the favorite Concubine.
The Pillars Supporting The Feudal Fascist System:
The Police State:
The moment one lands at any of the airports in the West, it is difficult to escape the realization that one has entered into an occupied and hostile region – your life is at the mercy of those with badges and guns.
Police has been fully militarized and acts like an occupation force. Police brutality is beyond description. They shoot and kill people with impunity – it is a force created and trained to terrorize the public. Its task is to protect the interests of the ruling elites. As the US Supreme Court clarified in its recent ruling, police’s job is NOT to protect people, its job is to enforce the ‘law’ – The law of the lords.
Welcome to the Medieval Age of Feudal Lords.
State of Lawlessness:
There is no more Rule of the Law in the West. Laws are made at the whim of those who rule. Judges are selected by the ruling elites to serve the interests of the masters. Any judge who dares to deviate from the given command or directive is “suicided” to make an example. Court’s job is to rubber-stamp the dictate of the lords and guard the interests of the lords – Recall: The Affluenza Ruling in Texas!
The Age of the Executive Orders:
The heads and the figureheads of the governments, on behalf of their masters, rule the nations by way of executive orders. Legislative bodies’ job is, on cue, to simply prompt the executive head to make the EO’s as deemed necessary for imposition of the Medieval Time.
Secret Courts, Secret Laws, and Secret Interpretations:
Beside the rule by EOs, a system of secret courts has been established to prosecute the ‘undesired’ elements. these courts follow the ‘secret laws’ whose interpretations are also secret!
Indefinite Detentions – Guilty until Proven Innocent:
The governments can snatch anyone without ever charging or even acknowledging the arrest. You may simply disappear – like many already have. Government doesn’t need to bring any charges. You have no rights.
Gag Orders:
The accused, if he were lucky to be charged in the first place, can be put under a ‘Gag Order’. You are not allowed to defend yourself – Neither is your attorney. You are gagged!
The Land of The Inhuman Tortures :
Torturing innocent people, snatched and kidnapped by the governments, is an accepted way of controlling the people. Inhuman assaults on detainees, including rape and beating to death are acknowledged practices. Such tortures are deliberately “leaked” to further terrorize the public even more.
Secret trials, gag orders, indefinite detentions, and inhuman tortures – the hallmark of a dictatorial fascist system, are the norm.
Consolidation of Wealth & Ownership:
The Financial collapse of 2008 was thoughtfully created to decimate the public equity, confiscate the wealth of common people, create a population of millions of homeless families, disconnect millions more from the credit system, and, through hyper inflation and mass unemployment, destroy the lives of a very large segment of the population.
Through the real estate market crash and the subsequent foreclosures, the wealth-base of millions of people all over the West was destroyed. Now, the super wealthy class, the new lords of the descending Medieval Age, control almost all the national resources, and own more than 80% of the worthwhile assets. Public ownership is on fast decline
Further to increase the gap between the Lords and the poor public, the working classes are skinned to death with the ever increasing tax burden, cost of utilities, food prices, and the housing expenses. People are practically in bondage already.
Privatization of Public Assets:
All over the West, public assets – from land, water, and food to roads, railways, and airways, have been handed over to the super rich. Public is at the mercy of the lords again. The Working class owns nothing; neither money nor assets.
Dwindling Income and Rising Cost:
Vast majority of people have been forced work on meager wages insufficient to sustain and maintain even the basic essential for living. With the ever increasing cost of living, they are forced to survive on government ‘dole outs’ – An old tactic of the feudal lord – keep them hand-to-mouth – always looking for the mercy of the lords.
Education Beyond the Reach of Public:
The entire education system, the pride jewel of the West – built over a period of centuries, has been hollowed and dynamited – serving the needs of the lords by stamping out the faithful servants of the masters. Further, the cost of higher education has been inflated so much that it is beyond the means of ordinary people.
For the most, education is not required – actually, made prohibited by virtue of exorbitant cost that they cannot afford. Like the Golden days of the Feudal system.
Through planned inflation of the cost of education, housing, and all the other major necessities of living, an economy of debt has been created – A society made ready to fall prey to the feudal lords.
Suppression of Freedom of Speech:
No Freedom of Speech here – unless it is approved!
You have the complete freedom of speech, as long as you toe the line of the masters. Selective protection of the “Freedom of Speech”, while targeting and prosecuting the ‘undesired Freedom of Speech’, is the rule – The doctrine of Freedom of Speech doesn’t apply to the likes of 70-year-old writer, publisher and civil rights activist, Ernst Zundel or the British cartoonists, Stephen Whittle and Simon Sheppard or the French comedian Dieudonné. Freedom doesn’t fit the model of Medieval Feudal system.
Dumbification of the Masses:
Free thinking and intelligent public doesn’t belong in the Medieval times. The populace, therefore, has been ‘dumbified’ to such a degree that they are incapable of analyzing the fact and making rational decisions to protect themselves and their communities – A collection of sheeples ready for the butcher’s block of the Feudal Lords – Thanks in great part to the shows like ‘Kardashain’s’ and Duck Dynasty’.
Legalization of Drugs & Prostitution:
Drugs are already being legalized across the board. An intoxicated population is easy to dupe into serving the the lords – Recall: The ‘Opiumization’ of China. It has come full circle – the roosters have come back home to roost.
Prostitution, already ‘Legal’ in many places, is next in line to be legalized and promoted as
But here is the Silver Line: As an acknowledgment of the dedicated service, the Lords, as a favor to their subject, will do the promotion and marketing for the prostituting wives, sisters, and daughters of the subject for free!
Prostitution is going to be an important sector of the economy – an integral part of GDP. The wealthy Chinese will have a good time while you will be able to put loves of bread on the tiny table.
Mass Surveillance:
A system of mass surveillance has been imposed in which no one has the right to privacy. From your phone calls and emails to the details of your shopping, very thing is monitored. You are a state property. Even your thoughts belong to the lords – Like the old days
Private Security and Mercenary forces:
On the lines of the old Medieval Feudal system, provisions have been made into the law for the major businesses and super wealthy to hire and maintain their own private ‘security forces’, with power to arrest and detain the citizens who may be perceived as posing a threat to the interests of their masters -The dawn of the era of Feudal Fascism.
. We are closely scrutinized when coming into USA because the various religions want to murder everyone on the planet… we don’t want religious extremists coming into the country, we have too many already…
True.
I wanted to file harassment charges against a rich narcissistic in 2012.
I had evidence and I met with an overweight police detective (his initials: L. G.) He said, “I lock up innocent people all the time. I don’t care. My job is to enforce the law.”
I said, “That is unfortunate.”
I left.
Later, I was arrested and thrown in jail by “detective” L. G. Apparently, he interpreted the law to mean he rules and reigns… weird.
I am law abiding. I was released on ridiculously high bail & I will never feel safe or protected again.
I am a mother with six children. I don’t even speed. I pay my taxes. When a detective says, “I lock up innocent people all the time” you know the Andy Griffith days are gone.
The thesis of the article reminds me of Jim Willie’s description of the US as under the ‘fascist business model’.
Revolution is just around the corner!
By legalized “drugs” (plural) does the author refer to places where people voted to roll back the police state a little for pot – and stop arresting and jailing people for pot?
How can the author be so astute regarding police state and Dark Ages clock turn-back, but be dense about drug (pot) prohibition?
The author fell off the rails when railing against “legalization”.
Not arresting and jailing people for cannabis is somehow playing into hands of Dark Age feudalizing powers that be? To the contrary.
Pot prohibition, jailing adults for growing/selling/using cannabis, is the lynchpin of police state USA. Pot is the excuse the police state has used for decades to rape you of your rights, from highway robbery money/property seizure traffic stops, to NSA+DEA+Local PD automated dragnet spying on your phone call content, to SWAT teams there to murder you, and steal your property. P ot has been a blessing to the Feudal Lords’ Police State, allowing them to shred what remained of US Bill of “Rights”.
But feudal Lords *do* want you stupefied with their politically safe drugs like alcohol and prozac. Pot makes people question the authority of such “Lords”, which is one reason why police staters hate pot so much.
The rest of the article about the police state and Feudal Lords o’ Dark Ages was pretty accurate, though. I think – compared to the taxes, the totalitarian police state the USA is becoming,- that King George III was quite reasonable. He was only asking for a few percent and left people alone – until they rebelled. The present USA govt (like police state UK now too, sadly) looks like a Hitlerian wet-dream, sans the trappings of funny mustaches, salutes, and sigils. At least King George III never was able to forcibly inject his subjects nor rain death with radio-remote controlled V-1s or drones or whatever. Our Dark Feudal Lords today are under no such constraint.
Yeah everything was great with old King George’s reign….until the discontented and escapees from debtor prisons ran off and populated two continents.
If youII do not think it will be possible for you to compare logically Obama and his actions to the Islamic jihadist model without some knowledge of what it is. If you can do that independently of your emotional commitment to the leftist narrative and your devotion to Obama you should experience the beginning of an understanding of the marriage between jihad-ism and much of the liberal narrative in America and elsewhere.
Last post ended with word continents. I have no idea where that “tripe” after that sentence came from!!??
To:
AT or Whoever,
Ignorance and arrogance, combined with dogmatism is a disease that has no cur
It is a disease that has been systematically promoted and induced by the ‘lords of tyranny’. People, like yourself, who are afflicted with this disease are the prime cause of all our sufferings and for the sufferings that our coming generations are going to endure.
The tyranny thrives on imbeciles. And, you are one of the millions around here. Just the f***ing believers – No thought process, no desire to dig out the facts – No damn intelligence. Just insistence on ignorance – And, someone else to blame for your own fault.
In this Internet age, it is not that difficult to search out the truth.
So called Europe, or the West, whatever we call that region of the earth, was a pigs dungeon. No doubts are left about it. This is a fact that is grudgingly acknowledged even by the most die-hard European scholars.
Neither the Jews, nor Muslims brought the “Dark Ages” to you. It was with fall of Moore Empire in the south-western Europe that we got hold of their knowledge and science that what ushered in the era of Renaissance.
Prior to that time, as for as the Europe was concerned, Earth was a flat disk, with demons living on the other side. Sun used to revolve around the earth. Deniers of these “facts” were burned alive.
People’s life span was leass than 32 years – living in disease and suffering. While in the Muslim Spain, people were enjoying a life span of more than 88 years.
All our education system is based on the system of Moors (Muslims). From the Medicine and Surgery to Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, all our knowledge is based on the books that were brought from from the Muslims Spain.
Ever thought why our number place system is from right-to-left? From where the words like ‘Algebra’, ‘Chemistry’, ‘Doctor’ came?
Of course Muslim had learned from the work of the previous generation of humans. And, the didn’t monopolized it, they did let the knowledge spread freely.
We are all human. If you want to cut the chains of tyranny and enjoy the dignity of real freedom, embrace the humanity. Do not accept division. What difference it make if the “others” were better than “us” in the past.
We are in it together now.
That is what the author of this article is trying to do – wake you up. But, is there any hope? I doubt it very much. There are too many brain dead imbeciles among us
Mr. Cobbett, Seriously you think in the “dark ages” people were “infinately happy”?? Average life span less than 30, maternal and infant mortality rates hundreds of fold greater than today?? Really? Pretty hard to be infinitely happy when your family is dying in front of you.
The “Jew invasion”…….please tell me your hallucinations are being treated.
Well I hardly think the Dark and Middle Ages were happy days for the serfs and peasants. When there was law and order it was harsh for the poorer classes.You could be branded,,hung, have a hand cut off,etc. And don’t forget if you heaven forbid was considered by neighbors a witch or a heretic,then you had to contend with the Church and the Inquistion.
I can’t imagine what life was like for my ancestors in Hungary and Germany at the time. Though maybe for my dad’s side in Germany it might have been better. According to records there they were entitled to use von in their name
and were landholders and petty court officals, . One of the cousins in the Black Forest was made a hereditary forester,,, a position passed down from father to son,.Whether this cousin flung some money at the Grand Duke,,Archbishop,,,,Prince or whoever was running the show at the time I don’t know.
We are moving with NSA and other agencies monitoring our every move,,,,not towards the Dark Ages but rather towards the days of Hitler and the Gestapo or Stalin’s equivilent.
Sorry, some of this is ….crap?
The Dark Ages were a misnomer, in truth, great advancements ie Universities, Hospitals, Academics took place. And people were infinately happy.
J EWs and Muslim invasions brought about the so called Dark Ages..
“The Reformation changed England from being the happiest country, perhaps, that the world had ever seen into a land the main body of whose people were poor and miserable, with Jews and paper-money makers the real owners of a large part of it. With the foundation of the Bank of England in 1694, there arose loans, funds, banks, bankers, bank notes, and a national debt…
The Jews did it, but then Jews were regarded as a sort of monsters, who professed to be the lineal descendants and to hold the opinions of those who had murdered the Son of God… In degraded wretches like these, usury was tolerated…
The people looked back with aching hearts to former happy days, and the nobility and gentry began to perceive with shame and fear that already their estates were beginning to pass quietly from them into the hands of the Jews, Quakers, and other moneychangers created by the ‘no-popery’ war. But it was now too late to look back.”
-William Cobbett, Protestant author
In response to George Rossi:
You can dig out the facts. That is, if you want to. Facts may not be ‘promoted’ or ‘taught’ at the schools, but you will find them. There are still written documents, scripts, paintings, letters, and books that tells you what it was, or what really happened.
As for the conditions of the public during the ‘Medieval Dark Ages’, there are old painting, scripts, letters, and books depicting the conditions.
For example, in Britain, the first night wives of the “common people” belonged to the “Lord” was the “law”. That written “law” in documented form is still available, and despite the ” Royals’ ” best efforts, it cannot be made disappear.
The Medieval Times were the atrocious times – for the ‘working class’. The brutality and oppression was unimaginable.
Yes, you can still discover the TRUE history – Only if you want to, and dare to.
The BIG difference is that today, there’s NOTHING at all stopping ANYONE, who has the drive, from becoming one of the “Lords.” You don’t need to born into it anymore…especially in America. You just have to work hard. So that really makes it an entirely different situation.
CHEERS!
How do you KNOW what life was like years ago?..Were you there? Oh,right,you’ve read about it.
Take a tip from Henry Ford friend…“History is bunk”.
Any time a“fact of history”is bunked up,along comes a historical revisionist and“debunks it”.
Henry probably should have said History is DEbunked.So now I’m confused.
Aussie Down Under.
Lygeia, or try to buy Jyri Lina’s “Under the Sign of the Scorpion”, one of the most suppressed books there are. You can’t either loan it in a public library or buy it in a book shop. If you try to buy it from Amazon you will get an excessive price about $300:- and and an indication that they only have a few book to sell. Your only chance to get your hands on this book, and to an ordinary price, is to buy it directly from the author himself. But the book is also available to read on the net, as people find this book extremely important and put it up on Internet sites.
Anyone here who says that even their thoughts are not their own are already lost. Are there electrodes attached to their heads to record their thoughts and dreams? The answer is no, in the majority of cases. My thoughts are mine alone, not anyone else’s, and, especially not the State’s.
Eileen,
Let me help you here – in a rather simplistic way.
We talk about ‘thoughts’. But, ever thought what are the ‘thoughts’?
‘Thoughts’ originate in the brain. Think about the human brain as a computer. It processes the input that it receives, and spits out the ‘output’. The output of the brain is what we call ‘thoughts’ or ‘views’, or ‘opinions’, whatever you chose to call them. If the input is faulty, so will be the ‘thoughts’.
For example, if you are fed faulty input (false information, aka propaganda), your brain will produce ‘false’ and ‘invalid’ “thoughts”.
So, yes, by controlling the input (information) your “thoughts” can also be manipulated and controlled.
That is the Author’s point here.
The High Court of Australia apparently recently found that keeping 157 Tamil asylum seekers locked on a ship at sea for 30 days is just fine. They included women and children and were locked for 22 hours a day in cabins without portholes.
Let’s pray institutions such as the European Court of Human Rights, Privy Council and ICC are defending liberty and rule of law.
Well- one thing for sure, the lords still own everything… People ask do you own your home? LOL I say oh ya right sure… but if you don’t pay your Lord to stay in it- they take it away from you and put you in the streets.. so do we really own it? I don’t think so.
THEY HATE US FOR OUR FREEDOM…HAHAHAAAAAAA!
It is not entirely true that education is out of reach of the public.
There are many excellent public libraries and you can educate yourself.
not if the only books allowed are those that are not sanctioned. Try and go to your library and get books like the controversy of Zion by Douglas reed and see.
One major area often over looked is the government grant system to dole our $ rather than banks giving loans to qualified citizens at an interest rate in a free market system. The government no simply takes the place of the midieval king (king’s grant). The modern day American goes with his begging bowl to the government in hopes is getting a grant in the same way the midieval surf begging from the king or lord. And we are told what a great system we have!
The banksters preferable to the crooked governments doling out the worthless lucre. Yee jest, surely shirley.
A rather prophetic piece. But,it is already here – we are already living in a fascist state. People are getting “used to” life under a police state. In the name of security, all our freedom has bee taken away. But, it is we who allowed it to happen.
With every successive month, people are going deeper and deeper into poverty. As they will not be able to provide the bare minimum necessities, woman will have to prostitute themselves to feed their children. You are right, West will enjoy the days of Russia under Yeltsin.
The brainless they are, people deserve it. But, what about the children – Our coming generation?
As for one reader who was wonder, who are those “lord & masters”, they are same lords & master who have been ruling you and exploiting you since the 18th century.
Wake up guys. It is probably the last wake-up call.
The chair has been vacant since 1130.
Now ! Anyone has any “idea” who??? Are the new Lord & Masters?? Or should I ask François-Marie Arouet (Voltaire) ?
Very true. Back to feudal police state – or, rather fascist police state.
“Current U.S. military preparations for suppressing domestic civil disturbance, including the training of National Guard troops and police, are actually part of a long history of American ‘internal security’ measures dating back to the first American Revolution. Generally, these measures have sought to thwart the aims of social justice movements, embodying the concept that within the civilian body politic lurks an enemy that one day the military might have to fight, or at least be ordered to fight.”
Manuel Valenzuela
True, that is the fate of the west. We are seeing it in the US. And, the situation in Europe is even worst. People’s liberties have been take away and freedom has gone.
Welcome to the nation of “debtors jail”. Jailing those who can’t afford fines for low-level offenses, such as traffic violations is becoming common practice.
In 2013, a small city in US, Ferguson, raked in $2.6 million in court fines and fees, mostly related to traffic violations and other minor offenses, NPR reported. That total made out to be the city’s second-largest source of income, or 21 percent of its total budget.
Welcome to the Free World!
The “war on terror” has come home . One of the most horrendous aspects of the incipient police state in the western nations is their portrayal as a benign democracy. As John W. Whitehead, in “The Age of Authoritarianism: Government of the Politicians, by the Military, for the Corporations,” stated:
“We have indeed reached a crossroads. History may show that from this point forward, we will have left behind any semblance of constitutional government and entered into a militaristic state where all citizens are suspects and security trumps freedom. Certainly, this is a time when government officials operate off their own inscrutable, self-serving playbook with little in the way of checks and balances, while American citizens are subjected to all manner of indignities and violations with little hope of defending themselves. We have moved beyond the era of representative government and entered a new age, let’s call it the age of authoritarianism.”
Very well presented. Quite a few links skillfully connected together to make the entire fence. Great!
But, the thing that you missed is that, people in the West still have more freedom and more rights than many other nations in the world.
We vote and chose our own governments. Do the Chinese have the right to elect their own government?
If people in West elect a wrong government, it is their faults.
West is still Free.
Karl,
Are you still in slumber? Have any idea what is going on? I understand, it is tough to accept the reality. But, some times, it is necessary to wake up to the pungent smell of bitter coffee.
The author here is very optimistic. It is not “Back to the old Medieval Feudal Times”. It is going to be “The Slave Labor Times” for the West – We will work until we die – working for the lords of tyranny – making the them, and their Chinese partners richer.
As for the freedom in the West, you must be kidding!
BTW, it is good to travel around the world occasionally. It opens the eyes. If not, at least read more, the real news.
Authors like the one here are simply trying to wake up the masses. Appreciate the work, and pull your head out of the sand.
Thank you.
Karl…
I’m living in a “FREE” Western Democracy, will tell you my feeling, when I go & vote in the so called “FREE” election.
I feel, like the Turkey voting for Christmas & I have as choice the stuffing. Cranberry or Chestnut.
The end result is, I’m the stuffed Turkey ! Like all of us, in this beautiful free western democracies !
Wow! Where have you been?
We elect our leaders? And who do you choose- the lesser of evils to be in office?
Your vote doesn’t work anyway. The next president (Hillary) has already been elected by the ones actually running the world.
If you live within 100 miles of the border, your electronics (Phone, computer) can be seized and searched as well as yourself without warrant. And your secure home..?…ever hear of no knock searches and arrests where innocent people are murdered?
You tell me- just where are you free to do anything without permission?
In the current political system our choices are chosen for us. We have the freedom to vote for the puppet on the lords right hand or the puppet on the lords left hand,,,ahhh lucky us, the freedom of choice Barrack Obama (or whoever he really is) is a glaring example of this choice. He said everything the people wanted to hear then gave the wealthy lords everything they wanted. We will have the same freedom of choice next election as well, the puppet on the left or the puppet on the right. Warren Buffet flat out told us the way it is when he said, There has already been a class war and we won.
Too much Koolaid?
I used to think as you do. Up to the 1990’s I was a Cold War anti-communist warrior but in that decade I started to see the US and EU supporting fascists and jihadis in the Balkans and elsewhere, and the aiding and abetting of mass murder. I knew from studying history that the cruelty and violence used by empire at its outer edge will eventually return to its center. What I started to see in the 1990’s is making its return to the US heartland. Military equipment in the Middle East is returning to police departments across the country and the police are being trained (militarized) by returning military personnel. As an IT specialist I could predict the expanding NSA surveillance to come before it became public knowledge.
I stopped voting in the 1990’s. What is the point when no matter who gets elected the US Deep State always wins? Why do we fight over the scraps that drop from its table? That’s your freedom? No matter who you vote for the US will continue to grow its fascist state and continue with mass murder that future histories will document and condemn, if we survive the defeat or exhaustion of the US.
Back to the Dark Ages! Yes, we are already there. The whole West, From the US to Europe, it just the TERROR. People are terrorized to death.
You cannot even breath freely, it is so suffocating.
Police brutality, you have no idea what it is. The goons in the uniform look upon you as if they are ready to kill you at the slightest provocation – like looking at them in the eyes.
I travel a lot. When I land at Beijing or Shanghai airport, there are smiles and a feeling of “Welcome”. Returning home, it feels as if I have landed in an occupied country.
We are already in the Dark Ages – And, we deserve it. As you said, the roosters have come back to roost!